Natalie McNally’s stabbing in Lurgan only a mile away from nurse’s unsolved killing

Locals in Lurgan have expressed their fears over the second as-yet unsolved murder of a young woman in one area of the town in recent years.

The stabbing to death of pregnant 32-year-old Natalie McNally last week took place a little over a mile away from where dental nurse Laura Marshall was found dead in 2016.

Laura (31) is believed to have been murdered sometime between March 31 and April 3 that year, with a £20,000 reward offered for information about her tragic death.

She was found dead in the bath of her flat on Victoria Street with what has been described as a deep cut to her wrist along with bruising to her arms, legs and forehead.

Natalie, who worked in the marketing department of Translink, was pronounced dead when police were called to her home on Silverwood Green in the town on Monday night.

At time of going to press police had arrested a 32-year-old man who was being questioned on suspicion of Natalie’s murder before later being released on bail.

One worried local contacted Sunday Life last week over concerns that another young woman had been murdered in that part of the town while the case of Laura remains unsolved.

Though both cases are still unsolved, police have confirmed to Sunday Life that they are not pursuing a link between the two murders as a line of enquiry.

In a renewed appeal for information about Laura’s death earlier this year, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard any activity at Laura’s home in The Johnston Allen Building, 122 Victoria Street, Lurgan over March 31 and April 3, 2016, to come forward to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Somebody out there has the missing piece to the puzzle that we need. If you come forward, you will be doing so anonymously via Crimestoppers and there is a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a successful conviction.”

In 2018, a man who had been accused of her murder walked free from court after the Crown withdrew the charges against him.