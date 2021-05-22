Nathan Carter on drinking songs, hosting his new radio show, and how knocking out a man cave at his country pad kept him busy in lockdown

House proud country music star Nathan Carter says working on his palatial country pad helped him get through lockdown.

The Wagon Wheel singer revealed he and his brother Jake, with help from joiner dad Ian, built a home studio in the country mansion towards the end of last year — a project which kept him “out of trouble”.

In his new home studio

The Liverpool-born singer said the studio has been used to record new music but has also become a “man cave” complete with a bar.

He said: “I actually built the studio in the midst of lockdown, it kept me out of trouble for three months and kept me sane.

“I have done a bit of recording from it and there’s actually a bar in it now as well with a beer keg and stuff, I think it’s more of a man cave now. It’s an escape anyway and was built by myself, my brother Jake and my dad.

RETREAT: Nathan’s sprawling mansion ‘out in the sticks’ in Fermanagh

“We built that together and finished it just before Christmas, we had a few drinks to celebrate which was nice.

“My dad is a joiner but me and Jake definitely aren’t, we made more mistakes than stuff we got right but thankfully he was there to direct us.”

Nathan moved out to the Fermanagh countryside in late 2019 and has been working on his dream home ever since, sharing snippets of the home improvements with his adoring fans on social media throughout.

IN KEY: Nathan playing his accordion at home

He has a grand hallway just inside his front door complete with a huge crystal chandelier which holds a special place in his heart.

“There was a song years ago my grandad used to sing at every party called Crystal Chandelier, so that’s the relevance of it for me, it’s a nice little reminder every time I walk in,” he explained.

“It never gets turned on though. There’s so much light in the hallway it’s just never really needed but it’s a nice feature.

“The chandelier was actually the first thing I bought for the house, the one that was there before had been taken down by the previous owner so I had to replace it.”

His chandelier

The 30-year-old singer also spoke of his gratitude at being resident in the Fermanagh countryside during lockdown, saying access to the outdoors and having Lough Erne on his doorstep were key to helping him through the restrictions.

He added: “The house is very close to Lough Erne, you can see the water from it and I try and get on the water as much as possible, it’s one of the things that helps me unwind.

SELFIE TIME: Nathan with brother Jake

“It’s something that I love doing, watersports like skiing and wake boarding, they’re the only sports I am half decent at as I’m terrible at everything else.

“I grew up outside the city in the suburbs, so it has been a big adjustment really because even when I first moved to Ireland, I lived in the town in Enniskillen for a number of years.

“So to move out to the sticks has been a change and living in the country has come with its benefits and challenges but to have that space during lockdown has been invaluable.

Performing live

“I’ve been very grateful for it over the last 12 months, I feel very lucky to have had access to the fresh air and outdoors on my doorstep, I didn’t take it for granted.”

Nathan was speaking ahead of the start of a new six-part series he is hosting on BBC Radio Ulster called Nathan Carter’s Country Themes after a successful stint deputising for country radio legend Hugo Duncan.

He said standing in for ‘The wee man from Strabane’ was an enjoyable experience and hopes he can impress listeners with his very own show.

He said: “I am very excited, this is my first ever pre-recorded radio show. Normally I’m used to being interviewed rather than the other way around.

“It’s been good fun, I had to go back and start listening to country music again which was lovely as I hadn’t really listened to a lot during lockdown.

Presenting on Radio Ulster

“They got me in then to do Hugo’s show for a week was a bit of a sink or swim test which luckily went well and then we started on this show.

“Hugo’s show is mad, he gets like a hundred requests every five minutes and trying to read them all out was impossible but I really enjoyed it. With my show there’s a different theme every week and it’s funny because with country music there’s a lot of songs about drinking, we could have done all six episodes on drinking songs there was that many when we started looking.

“We’re trying to get a mix of old and new songs and singers in there and hopefully there’s something there for everyone.”

n Six-part series Nathan Carter’s Country Themes begins on BBC Radio Ulster today at 6.30pm.