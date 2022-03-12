National Insurance increase could spark hike in rates

Hard-pressed families and businesses could be hit with a new double whammy, it has been warned.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association (Nilga) said the looming rise in National Insurance payments may force councils to pass on the costs through higher rates for homeowners.

Spokesman and UUP councillor Robert Burgess added: “Residents and businesses will pay twice, both directly from their payee and employer National Insurance taxes and from councils having to pass on their employer cost burden via a rate increase, which is clearly unfair if other UK jurisdictions do not [follow suit].”

Nilga has asked for a formal review of the matter.

At a recent meeting, Mr Burgess warned Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of growing concern about uncertainty over the issue.

“The UK government has indicated it will cover the 1.25 per cent National Insurance increase for public sector employers as part of its settlement to local government,’’ he said.

“[We] were disappointed to receive clarification from the Department for Communities that the Assembly has no plans to use funding to cover the additional local government contributions.

“There are significant financial pressures on local government and this decision will have a 0.6 per cent increase impact on councils.”

He also warned that a significant reduction in the rates support grant paid to seven of the 11 councils would put them under extreme pressure.

The overall amount involved has fallen from £15.8m to £11.9m in this financial year.

Ms Hargey said it was hard to get anything done without an Executive in place.

She added: “These are important issues that need to be addressed, but with the instability of not having a functioning Executive to agree a three-year budget, it is difficult.”

Mr Murphy said a rates freeze and one-month ‘holiday’ for all businesses had already been agreed by the Executive.

The finance minister added: “These and the three-month rates holiday for the tourism, hospitality, leisure and other sectors can be carried forward in the new financial year.”