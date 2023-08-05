Nearly 2,000 turn out as Royal Black Institution members march in Tempo

As many 1,800 took part in the demonstration in Tempo, Co Fermanagh

MORE than 1,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and its supporters turned out to mark the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler in the Fermanagh village of Tempo on Saturday.

Sir Knights from 35 preceptories, accompanied by 36 bands, took part in the demonstration, with an estimated 1,800 altogether on parade.

Among those taking part was the senior loyal order’s County Grand Master of Fermanagh and UUP MLA Tom Elliott.

Speaking to the crowd, the Sovereign Grand Master of the order Rev William Anderson called on those assembled to be like the biblical hero David who killed Goliath when facing the challenges of the 21st century.

“What are your Goliaths of today — sickness, relationship issues, financial worries, employment concerns, bullying or being ridiculed?” he asked.

“No doubt the stresses of the modern world bring many Goliaths to us all.

“Today we need to be strong like David and resolve that those who have paid the supreme sacrifice to give us our freedom are never forgotten.

“As we remember those who fought and died in the Battle of Newtownbutler on July 31, 1689, may we all be encouraged to face our Goliaths of today.”

Rev Anderson said David — later to become king of Israel — had put his trust in God as he faced the mighty Philistine warrior Goliath “in this very unmatched contest”.

“When God is with us, there is no battle we cannot win. We need to be like David and trust God for the victory,” he said.

He also called on the Government “to remove the continuing controls being exercised over citizens in Northern Ireland by the European Union and restore full equal citizenship of the United Kingdom to all its citizens as set out in the Act of Union”.