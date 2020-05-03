Neighbours bid tearful farewell to Kendal (5) who died after stroke

Little Kendal Flitcroft, from Bangor, Co Down, passed away on Tuesday.

There were emotional scenes yesterday as a five-year-old girl who died after a stroke was laid to rest under coronavirus restrictions.

Kendal Flitcroft, from Conlig, Co Down, died on Tuesday. Her funeral took place in the family home yesterday before she was laid to rest at Clandeboye Cemetery.

Her tiny pink coffin was placed in a horse-drawn hearse before being taken to her final resting place as weeping neighbours looked on.

Kendal had suffered from a number of serious health conditions since birth and her death has been felt deeply in the close-knit community.

Friend of the family Jacqueline Graham posted on Facebook: "Such a sad day for my sister Ash Keenan and her best friend Dawn Flitcroft as she lays to rest her beautiful little girl princess Kendal.

"My heart is breaking for you and all your family but I know my sis Ash will do her best to help you in this the hardest days of your life."

Special needs assistant Ashleigh Flannigan, who knew Kendal and her mum Dawn, set up a GoFundMe page last week to help pay for the funeral.

So far it has raised over £4,600, smashing the original £600 target.

She said: "I am so overwhelmed by everyone's generosity. I know that this will go a long way to helping Dawn. Everyone's kindness is just amazing."

Speaking shortly after Kendal's death Ms Flannigan described her as "a smiler, a giggler and a real wee character." She added: "Kendal was a character, a very funny little girl who put a smile on everyone's face. She was a beautiful little miracle and because we will always remember her, we will always miss her and we'll always stand by her family."