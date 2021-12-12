Neil Delamere: Belfast gig going to be epic

Blame Game comedian can’t wait to get back on stage for biggest NI show yet

They say truth is stranger than fiction, and one man who has been making a career out of that is Neil Delamere.

The Co Offaly-born comic has been crossing the border to make audiences laugh for more than 15 years, becoming a familiar face on The Blame Game and Soft Border Patrol.

The antics of local politicians and personalities, including Van Morrison’s rant at the health minister, are the gift that keeps on giving for the 42-year-old.

He told Sunday Life: “Sometimes I read something that somebody said in the paper and I’ll go, ‘One or two things are going to happen there, or maybe both’.

“One, we’re going to talk about it on The Blame Game. Two, I reckon a libel lawyer will be in touch with that dude. It’s been proven accurate on more than one occasion. Even when Stormont was closed, Brexit threw up all sorts of madness that was easy to play off.”

Neil, who is playing his biggest Northern Ireland show ever at Belfast’s SSE Arena in February, said audiences had lapped up The Blame Game’s tour.

“For Larne, for example, I remember the first time I drove in and I saw that magnificent [Queen’s Jubilee] crown. I thought, ‘We have to talk about this’,” he added.

“There was some reference to Elton John playing Larne because he had clearly left his tiara on the roundabout.

“The good thing about doing a gig like that and spotting something parochial is that there is this immediate ice-breaker and it immediately gels everything together.

“It’s one of the successes of The Blame Game, actually. I think that one of the reasons it works, apart from the interplay between the panel and the host, is because it’s covering topics that the competition doesn’t cover.

“We’re doing something different because we’re going to talk about a chicken that has broken into a shop in Strabane and terrorised the place.

“The North is so small that if there is a big story, everybody knows about it, so you don’t even have to explain it. That allows us to obliquely reference things and allows the audience to make a jump. I think that’s one of its strengths.”

Neil Delamere with Blame Game co-stars Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Tim McGarry

Ahead of his big show at the SSE, Neil has plenty of material ready to go, but he is still toying with what he can do in such a large venue.

“I’ve done 10,000 seats before on a multiple line-up, but this is the biggest gig I’ve ever done myself in Belfast and I can’t wait for it. It’s just going to be cool,” he said.

“I did it because I’ve done a lot of gigs in Belfast. Also, in the midst of the pandemic last January and February, I kind of thought, ‘I’ll just put something on like a Field of Dreams job’. You know, if you plug it, they will come.

“As I get towards it, I have been thinking about it. With a big gig like that, how much interplay can you do with the audience in the front row, for example?

“That’s one of the things I really like to do — mess with the front row and then tie everything together.

“For the first time I’ve been thinking, ‘Do I need to go bigger?’ Your face is on a big screen, so should we be using the space? It’s certainly something I have to consider.

“For someone like Kevin Bridges, who does arenas all the time and just does his stuff, he’s put in the work in a little bedroom or his office and the writing shines.

“So as long as the performance and the writing is good enough, well, it should be a brilliant gig.

“Timing-wise, I’ve done the full 3Arena in Dublin with 19,000 people and there’s a definite kind of a soundwave feeling.

“When a joke lands, it lands in different places at different points. You almost have to wait for it to come back to you — it’s the giggle equivalent of the Mexican wave.”

Neil joked that he was going to unleash his inner rock star at the venue by putting on an elaborate stage show and making ridiculous backstage demands.

He chuckled: “I have never been closer to ordering both a trapeze and a glitter cannon.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m getting very close to using the Belfast Giants’ T-shirt cannon, the Subway sub-cannon as well.

“I mean, for the first time ever, I’m considering things that I wouldn’t consider at a normal venue.

“I need to start thinking about my rider list backstage as well, asking for absolutely ridiculous things.

“Not even stuff that you want, but just stuff that’s really hard to procure. Like the remote control for a 1975 24-inch, black-and-white Grundig television.”

MOCKUMENTARY: Neil in Soft Border Patrol

The show will mark a tremendous rise to the top for the hard-working comedian, who remembers all too well how he and other comics on the circuit had to graft for years before making it big.

“A theatre gig or an arena gig, they are just lovely gigs and it’s a pleasure for everybody. I think sometimes people forget where we started. A lot of the time, we started out doing clubs,” he said.

“In the very beginning, you don’t know how well it’s going to be run, you don’t know if the Champions League is going to be on in the background and you don’t know how many people are going to turn up.

“But on a tour, it starts at 8pm, it’s going to be full, they’re up for the craic and they’ve paid for their tickets. If you’re not looking forward to that, pick another job.”

Neil let slip his secret mission to wind up his good friend and host of The Blame Game, Tim McGarry, having already claimed in a recent interview that the Give My Head Peace star “is very much like Tom Cruise — he has his own Winnebago, he has gold-plated toilet paper and we are not allowed to look him in the eye”.

He said: “He’s a lovely man and I enjoy his company massively, but I’ve started to deliberately spread false rumours in interviews about him just to see what happens.

“His middle name is ‘Lavender’. I don’t know if you knew that? It’s kind of unusual. And he has Belfast’s largest collection of Citroen Picassos.

“But seriously, he’s a great host and I don’t know of anybody who has said a bad word about Tim, which is unusual for somebody who is in the kind of industry that we’re in, you know?”

Neil Delamere brings his Liminal show to the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday, February 26. Tickets start at £22.50 from Ticketmaster