Neil Delamere explains how Tim McGarry shocked French police with reaction to tear gas

Neil Delamere brings his wit and wisdom to the SSE Arena next week

The Blame Game’s Neil Delamere has admitted he keeps getting himself into embarrassing situations by mistake, but it’s good for his career.

That’s because the stand-up star uses all sorts of daft incidents as material for his new show.

The 43-year-old told Sunday Life: “As usual, I’ll be talking about the mad stuff that has happened to me during the last year.

“That’s the weird thing about being a comic. When something unusual or embarrassing happens to you, part of you is secretly delighted because you can turn it into something on a stage.

“I was driving to a beach and got stuck on the road. I blocked access to the entire beach on the sunniest day of the year, and people were going absolutely crazy.

“I was mortified, but another part of me was like, ‘I am getting a good five minutes out of this’.

“But it was genuinely mortifying.

“By the time I got home, my wife was like, ‘Why are you red-faced but also smiling?’, and I was like, ‘Don’t talk to me. I have to write down everything that happened in the last half an hour’.

Neil’s latest all-Ireland show, Delamerium, kicked off last October and rolls into Belfast’s SSE Arena next Friday.

This time around, he’s also using Blame Game pal Tim McGarry as a source of inspiration.

Neil said: “Tim might get a little mention.

“We went on a little jaunt to Paris last year for the Champions League final.

“The crowd was tear-gassed, so I might certainly be mentioning that.

“When you tear-gas a man who grew up in the 70s in Belfast... how the French police were slightly surprised by his lack of reaction to it.

“Where I was like, ‘Oh my God’, Tim was like a fella at a perfume counter in Harrods, ‘Is there a hint of jasmine in this? I think I’m getting coconut, I’m getting jasmine, I’m getting lemongrass’.”

Neil Delamere’s stand-up is at the SSE Arena in Belfast on February 17. Tickets are £22.50 from Ticketmaster