Neil Hannon on lockdown, loss and his luck at a 30-year pop career

“Dad’s Alzheimer’s was long and drawn out...by the end you don’t want to say it is a relief, but you’re glad he’s free of the bonds of a body and mind that don’t work”

Animal lovers: Neil and wife Cathy (standing, second from left) join a protest in Dublin over a trade deal to export live pigs to China. Credit: Gareth Chaney

Grateful: Neil Hannon says he considers himself to have lived a ‘charmed life’. Credit: Ben Meadows

As he celebrates three full decades as a recording artist, The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon admits he has led a charmed life.

And while most musicians were forced to slow down during lockdown, the singer-songwriter, who was born in Londonderry and raised in Fermanagh, feels grateful that as a writer he was as busy as ever.

There has been a new album, a new single, plans for a UK-wide anniversary tour, a new radio series and for Hannon, the sweetest of successes — a commission to write the music for a new Willy Wonka Hollywood blockbuster.

But while 2022 is already shaping up to be another huge year for the star, it did however start on a very sad note with the passing of his father, the Right Rev Brian Hannon on January 10. The former Bishop of Clogher had battled Alzheimer’s since 2007.

Speaking after the funeral Neil expressed his deep gratitude to the public for their support and today he admits that his family is coping well as they take comfort in the fact that his father’s suffering has ended.

He says: “His Alzheimer’s illness was long and drawn out and by the end you don’t want to say it is a relief but you’re glad that he is free of the bonds of body and mind that don’t work anymore.

“Everybody said some lovely, lovely things which the family heartily appreciates.”

Gratitude is a theme that runs throughout our interview as the 51-year-old star looks back on 30 years in the music business and ahead to a year celebrating the milestone.

He appreciates that his master songwriting skills kept him busy when others in his industry struggled during the pandemic: “Obviously most musicians would have been in dire straits for the last couple of years.

“People like me who do a lot of writing and who have had a lot of records out over the years, we were in a vastly luckier position.

“I could write stuff, prepare ‘the best of’ (new album) and things like that which the people in my band, my crew couldn’t do, so we were constantly aware of the need to get back out there for work.”

Lockdown was spent at home in what is a rural idyll in Kildare, a farm of rescue animals he runs with his partner, musician Cathy Davey.

He famously called it My Lovely Horse Rescue after his unforgettable song for Father Ted’s Eurovision entry.

Being in the middle of nowhere, he says, suits him. “We are particularly lucky to be out here and I am pretty anti-social anyway, I’ve changed my lifestyle very much.”

The musician, who has had six Top 20 singles and five Top 20 albums since signing his first record at the age of 20, has spent a huge chunk of lockdown going back through his career choosing tracks for his 30th anniversary album, Charmed Life – The Best of The Divine Comedy.

The 24-track career-spanning roster of hit singles and fan favourites was compiled by Neil and remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

It features old favourites such as National Express, Something for the Weekend and Songs of Love, along with his brand new track, The Best Mistakes, which was released as a single in November.

A treasure trove of music, Neil describes it as “a crazy mixed-up bunch.”

And forced to relive his many music moments, there were one or two which stood out.

“It felt right to celebrate 30 years of The Divine Comedy,” he explains.

“I can’t give you an overview of these songs. They’re a crazy mixed-up bunch. Some are strangely seasonal, some relate to what we’ve all been going through recently, some are just nuts.

“Musically I’m most taken aback by some of the records we made that were very heavily orchestrated and grand sounding. Our 2004 album Absent Friends was very much that way.

“Things came together at the time, with a major record company who had lots of money and Nigel Godrich (production) and some pretty good tunes.

“But then the ones with no money and no instrumentation can be good in a very different sort of way.

“I’m not big on nostalgia, I had to knuckle down and do nothing new and original for a little while.

“I’ve been luckier than most, I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud.

“So when asked what to call this collection I thought of Charmed Life. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life.”

With such longevity in the music business, many of his fans have grown with him and one in particular sprung the sweetest of surprises on him last year.

An out-of-the-blue call from Hollywood movie director Paul King, who made the Paddington movies, saw him signed up to write the musical scores for the next big budget Wonka film.

It is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s famous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story and stars US actor Timothee Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka.

Neil admits: “That was something that I could do when the rest of the music industry shut down.

“It was a lovely thing to come along and I’d love to say it was my master plan, but it wasn’t.

“Paul King the director was apparently a big fan from when he was younger and so as he got older and attained a division of power he was able to get me to write songs for him.

“It pays to hang in there and wait for my ship to come in.

“It was amazing to be approached. It was enjoyable but sort of increasingly stressful as it went along too as it was such an important project that I couldn’t afford to get it wrong.”

Another new opportunity that came out of the blue was a BBC radio series which is currently being aired on Sunday afternoons.

The star was given six, one-hour slots for a music documentary and opted to embark on a tour of Europe.

The result is Europop – A Grand Tour: The Neil Hannon Show which started last Sunday on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

He says: “It sprang from David O’Reilly and Paul McClean who had done a few of these music shows with notable Northern Irish music people, and they are all different.

“I was given six hour-long episodes to do whatever I want with and I felt like a kid in a candy shop. I thought, ‘What music do I like that people don’t hear enough of?’ Continental European music doesn’t get a lot of outings in culture so that’s what I did.

“I feel like British and Irish and American music gets all the headlines so I thought it would be nice to listen to some Hungarian music for a change.”

As he spins discs and shares anecdotes about Europe every Sunday for the foreseeable, he is also gearing up for a huge touring schedule.

April sees him embark on a number of dates across Ireland and the UK, culminating in a performance at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 21.

He adds: “I love touring and I love touring live and it is pretty heavy going physically and you are away from your family for a long time, but I mustn’t grumble. Every day is like an endless search for food you can eat and a shower. There is plenty to be getting on with.

“I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing. And it seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set.”

Europop – A Grand Tour: The Neil Hannon Show can be found on BBC Radio Ulster at 4pm each Sunday, and on BBC Sounds