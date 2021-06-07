Never give up on your dreams, says NI author whose book may be adapted for television after 30 knockbacks

Writer Terry self-published novel after rash of rejections

It was turned down 30 times before being self-published, but now a college lecturer’s book could be made into a TV drama.

Author Terry Hickland (61) is thrilled that The Piano Boat was picked to feature in a promotional video for the village it is set in.

A TV producer has also requested a copy of the novel, with a view to bringing it to the small screen.

Tipperary Tourism chose the book as a focus for its latest video, which was shot in the village of Ballinderry, on the banks of Lough Derg.

Terry (61), from Baillies Mills, teaches construction, plant and light vehicle technologies at South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn campus.

He was over the moon to discover that his book had been chosen for the video, particularly after enduring such a struggle to get it published.

“The Piano Boat has drawn a lot of interest from the village of Ballinderry on the banks of Lough Derg, in Co Tipperary, where it is set,” he said.

“I was delighted that Tipperary Tourism, with support from Failte Ireland, commissioned a short film featuring a portrayal of the main character reading an excerpt from the book to promote the area, which is a stunningly beautiful part of the country.

“The film is a minute-and-a-half long and is like a trailer for the book. Opportunities like that don’t come about very often.”

Terry is also excited that the man who produced Ballykissangel has requested a copy of his book.

“I’ve sent him a copy. Who knows what could happen? It is such an emotional story and I’ve had amazing feedback about it,” he said.

Terry self-published his first book On Marian Place, a multi-layered crime novel dealing with bribery, corruption and war crimes, in 2016.

Terry Hickland's The Piano Boat

He decided to go down the same route for the Piano Boat after it was turned down by 30 publishers. It has since had three print runs and steady sales.

“The Piano Boat is a completely different style from my first novel. This is a much gentler story set in rural Ireland in 1987, featuring a young boy whose days are filled with football, roaming the fields with his friends and helping his grandmother in her shop,” he said.

“Following a tragic accident, The Piano Boat tells how two very different people find their way from grief and darkness back to hope.”

Terry is married to Jacqueline, a former music teacher with whom he has a son called Frazer, a gifted musician studying at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin.

For the lecturer, becoming a writer after years of teaching is proof that it is never too late to follow your dream.

“My advice to anyone thinking of writing is to go for it,” he said.

“It has been a learning curve for me, but I have up-skilled in self-publishing and typesetting and even set up my own publishing house Charland — ‘Char’ coming from a well-loved pet poodle Charlie and ‘land’ from Hickland.

“It is never too late to do something you want to do. As the saying goes, if you don’t try you will never know.”

• The Piano Boat and On Marian Place by Terry Hickland are available on Amazon. You can watch the tourism video at www.terryhickland.co.uk/videos