New action plan to slash road deaths

Strategy gets green light

The proposals are aimed at improving road safety

ACTION to help cut road deaths and injuries has stepped up a gear despite the absence of Stormont ministers.

Further measures are ready for the green light in the autumn, even if the Executive is not restored.

Proposals for a new road safety strategy were effectively parked following the collapse of powersharing more than 15 months ago.

But officials in the Department for Infrastructure have decided to press ahead with the potential implementation of measures including:

÷ A ban on tyres more than 10 years old on heavy-goods vehicles and buses;

÷ A review of mobile phone and drink-driving legislation;

÷ Exploring how social media platforms can be used to promote road safety.

A new fixed penalty of £100 and three penalty points was introduced last month in a bid to tackle careless driving.

Proposed targets in the new action plan include reducing the number of fatal road collisions and serious injuries by 50% by 2030.

The people behind the proposals also want to cut the number of children killed or seriously injured in road accidents by 60% by the same year.

The department said a progress report on the matter was in the final stages of preparation. Former infrastructure ministers John O’Dowd and Nicola Mallon had both warned against further delays in the road safety strategy.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents previously said the introduction of targets would “help to focus and unite efforts to make our roads safer”.

The long-term aim of the department is to “significantly increase the proportion of journeys made by walking, wheeling and cycling”.

What deters many people from active travel are concerns about road safety.

The new fixed penalty is designed to deal with low-level careless driving offences, including tailgating, sudden braking and overtaking on the inside, without the need for court proceedings.

The PSNI said careless driving could cause accidents and cost lives.

It added: “Driving without care and attention is one of the most significant causes of the most serious collisions in which people are killed and seriously injured.”