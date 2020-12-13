New blueprint to govern Northern Ireland 'will be out by April'

A new blueprint to govern Northern Ireland is to be in place by April of next year, Sunday Life can reveal.

And the public is being given a say in the priorities which the Stormont Executive should implement.

Ministers are still likely to be involved in the fallout from Brexit - with Boris Johnson's efforts to get a deal on that set to go down to the wire tonight - and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the New Year.

But the hope is that by the spring they can begin to focus on a wide range of other issues, many of them delayed by the impact of Covid-19.

Consultations with the public on a refreshed 'programme for government' are expected to get underway "shortly".

First Minister Arlene Foster (below) and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have already set out one of the main areas they want to deal with.

In Assembly answers they said their junior ministers Gordon Lyons and Declan Kearney will be involved in the legislation which will set up the planned Office of Identity and Cultural Expression.

A statement from the Executive Office said: "The aim is to have a new programme for government (PFG) ready in April 2021.

"The Executive Office has been engaging with a range of individuals and organisations, including representatives of business groups, community and voluntary organisations, rural and environment bodies, local government, churches, universities, colleges and trade unions."

And a spokesperson added: "An extensive consultation is expected to launch shortly to inform development of the new PFG."

The Executive is to review progress on the extensive New Decade, New Approach deal which led to the restoration of devolution after a more than three-year collapse last January.

The review is due to take place "in the coming weeks" when ministers will "identify, from the remaining actions, priorities for delivery in the next PFG".

The deal included a commitment to extend the period for appointing a new first or deputy first minister following their resignations from seven days to six weeks, along with the present 14-day time limit to appoint ministers after an election - but this has not yet happened.

It also involved an extra 900 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places, sustainable core budgets for all schools, an increase in police numbers to 7,500, anti-poverty strategy and changes to the controversial 'petition of concern' mechanism at Stormont.

With a no-deal Brexit looking increasingly likely, senior Conservatives have reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's handling of the Brexit trade negotiations and the threat to deploy Royal Navy gunboats to patrol UK fishing waters in the event of no-deal.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that four 80-metre armed vessels have been placed on standby to guard British waters from EU trawlers in the event that there is no new agreement on fishing rights after December 31 when transitional arrangements end.

Reports also suggested that military helicopter surveillance will be made available and that ministers are considering beefing-up Navy powers in legislation to authorise them to board and arrest fishermen found to be contravening post-Brexit rules.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called the threat "irresponsible" while former European commissioner Lord Patten accused the prime minister (left)of behaving like an "English nationalist".

The decision to ready the Navy for increased territorial patrols - likely to be read as a warning in Brussels over fishing rights - comes after Mr Johnson met senior minister Michael Gove, who has responsibility for Brexit planning, and other officials on Friday afternoon to "take stock" of Government plans for a no-deal exit.

The prime minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have both warned that a no-deal outcome looks more likely than an agreement in the trade negotiations, with the pair having agreed to take a firm decision on the future of the talks today.

Former defence minister Mr Ellwood voiced his concern about the Royal Navy proposals and urged for the gaps in the negotiations to be bridged before the deadline.

"I think these headlines are absolutely irresponsible. We need to be focusing on what is already in the bag - 98% of the deal is there, there are three or four outstanding issues," he said.