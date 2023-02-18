New calls for public inquiry into IRA’s La Mon Hotel bomb

Relatives and survivors of the La Mon bomb with Lisburn Mayor Scott Carson

Fresh calls were made for a public inquiry into the La Mon massacre as families and survivors marked the 45th anniversary of the IRA attack which killed 12 people and left many more injured.

A short religious service was held at Lisburn Civic Centre and relatives laid floral tributes at a bench dedicated to the people murdered in the February 1978 no-warning attack at the hotel in the Castlereagh hills.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the “brutal and callous” bomb would never be forgotten.

He added: “One does despair that we will never get to the truth of La Mon because one does wonder [if there are] people being protected.

Referring to the new inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing, Mr Allister said he feared it would focus on the people who might have done more to prevent the Real IRA attack rather than the perpetrators.

“That’s not the sort of inquiry one’s looking for in relation to La Mon. We want to find the guilty,” he added.

Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW), which has been campaigning for an inquiry on behalf of the La Mon families, said calls for an investigation had been “met with rejection and delays at every turn”.

“We find this inexplicable, as do the victims and survivors of La Mon and their wider family circles,” said UHRW advocacy manager Alex Schmidt, who had a meeting earlier this month with Police Ombudsman senior investigation officer Anne McShane.

Mr Schmidt said it emerged during their discussions that missing records of early interviews in relation to the bombing had been found.

It was also confirmed that 77 people had been arrested and questioned about La Mon.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams previously denied claims made in Parliament by a former DUP MP that he was involved in the bombing.

Mr Adams branded the allegations “rubbish and entirely without foundation” in 2003.

Mr Schmidt said he had been told no new evidence about the bombing had been discovered.