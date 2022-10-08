New connecting cycle path set for two Co Antrim towns

Christmas has come early for two Ulster towns - in the form of a connecting path.

But it could be next year, or even beyond, before the much-longed-for link is in place.

Until now pupils and pedestrians have been forced to run the gauntlet of the busy and narrow rural road between Crumlin and Glenavy.

The two are less than three miles apart but the area in between includes three schools, a GPs' surgery and a number of business premises.

Now Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has announced the go-ahead for a cycle footpath in the next financial year. But he said the project depends on the acquisition of some land and finance.

"I am pleased to be able to confirm that design work to provide a cycle footway on the Glenavy Road between Crumlin and Glenavy is underway," the Sinn Fein minister said.

"Subject to the successful acquisition of land and availability of finance, the scheme is provisionally programmed for delivery in the 2023/24 financial year."

His decision has been welcomed following a petition sent to the previous Minister Nichola Mallon signed by hundreds of residents who warned "It is an extremely busy route with a high volume of traffic, much of it travelling at high speed. There is currently no footpath in place along a 1.2 mile section of this road."

There are also numerous housing developments, two churches, a GAA club and Irish language centre.

The petition went on: "This is the primary route connecting both towns and the communities who travel along this road to access services including hundreds of school children and young people.

"With the continued growth of both Crumlin and Glenavy and the increased footfall along this busy route we must ensure that safety comes first and a footpath is provided as a matter of urgency.”