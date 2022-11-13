New documentary shows moment pimp and child sex trafficker ‘Mucky Marty’ was dramatically arrested at Mass

Arrest to be shown on TV for the first time

A new documentary shows the moment prolific pimp and child sex trafficker Martin Heaney was dramatically arrested as he left Sunday Mass.

The latest episode of UTV’s Up Close series also hears from one of the police officers who helped bring him to justice and from victims of the pervert.

It traces the west Belfast man’s 15-year career of ensnaring vulnerable women who he farmed out to depraved clients across Northern Ireland and in the Republic.

Heaney recruited more than 120 women, many underage, to work as prostitutes, earning him a six-figure sum and giving him the opportunity to record 16,000 secret sex videos of his clients.

He was jailed for five years earlier this year but released on time served, though he is now back in jail after breaching his release conditions.

“I have my good days and bad days. All those flashbacks come day in, day out. He used to drive a Mercedes estate car, and when I used to see one, I would go into a real panic just looking at a car,” victim ‘Donna’ (not her real name) tells the show.

“I always have to get beside the car and make sure the driver isn’t him because I always think that he’s coming back to bloody get me.”

Another says: “The feelings come back, the fear comes back, the shame comes back. I have severe trust issues relationship-wise.

“Sex doesn’t mean anything important and that’s a shame because some people deserve to be loved, but you feel like you can’t give that.”

Heaney’s sex-for-sale business was exposed by the now political editor of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life columnist Suzanne Breen in an undercover sting in 2008, after which he fled to Scotland.

But he eventually sneaked back into Northern Ireland and returned to his old ways, recruiting desperate women through a stripogram front business.

Detective Constable Andy Hull tells the programme: “That company was set up with the intention of ingratiating himself with young women and then potentially obtaining sex from them and being able to exploit them.

‘Donna’ recalls: “You never knew what you were going to get. [You were] going into to strangers, hotels, car meets, dark car parks, forests. It wasn’t always in a house.”

Psychiatrist Paul Bell explains: “He had a different type of sexual motivation than most of us have. I think that he seems to have enjoyed relationships of power.

“It very often goes along with someone who has very little feelings for other people and doesn’t empathise with the harm they’re causing.”

The dramatic moment police finally nabbed Heaney in September 2019, after an eight-month investigation, is also shown for the first time.

On bodycam footage an officer can be heard telling Heaney, “You’re under arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution and money laundering” as he stops him outside a Catholic church in south Belfast.

Heaney, desperate not to be seen by members of the congregation, is heard asking the officers, “Can I get out of the road?” before he is handcuffed and helped into the back of an unmarked police car.

'Mucky Marty' - Who is NI's most prolific pimp?

The Up Close episode on Heaney will be broadcast this Tuesday on UTV at 11.05pm