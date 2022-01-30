New IRA blamed for SDLP office bomb hoax

The New IRA is being blamed for a bomb hoax at an SDLP office in Derry as it targets the party’s MLAs in the run-up to the Assembly election.

It’s political wing Saoradh also picketed the office of Justin McNulty in Newry on Thursday night holding banners saying “End PSNI harassment” and “Britain out of Ireland”.

In a video of the protest, Saoradh representative Stephen Murney claimed police in the area had been harassing members of the group and MI5 had attempted to recruit others as agents.

“This action was taken in response to the party’s ongoing support for the British forces of occupation, as they continue to wage a campaign of intimidation and harassment towards the republican community in Newry and beyond,” he said.

“In recent weeks there has been a noticeable upsurge in state harassment directed towards local Saoradh members, including intimidation, the stalking of homes and failed informer recruitment attempts by both the RUC/PSNI and MI5 operatives.

"All of this has been well documented but the SDLP and the rest of the political parties elected representatives instead choose to ignore it.”

Mr Murney said the group have planned similar protests in the coming weeks.

The demonstration on Thursday came just hours after a security alert at the office of Derry MLA Sinead McLaughlin was declared a hoax.

Ms McLaughlin said police had informed her of a confidential telephone call that warned of an explosive device left at her office.

The office on Spencer Road in the city was evacuated at around 5pm but nothing untoward was found by police.

“This incident has been very upsetting for my staff who come to work every day to help the people of this community with everything from passport applications to PIP appeals,” she said.

“Nobody should have to face this kind of threat when simply going about their job.

“While it’s deeply unpleasant to be subjected to this, nothing will stop me from going about my work on behalf of the people of Derry.

“Whether in my career, as a councillor or an MLA I have often faced barriers, but I have always overcome them and it will take more than the efforts of a few idiotic thugs to stop me from working to represent and improve the lives of people here."

Party leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood MP condemned the threat saying: "Elected representatives should be able to go about their duties without having to worry about threats being issued against them.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and asked anyone who sees any suspicious objects to report them immediately.