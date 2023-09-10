New IRA hunting informers after arms haul seized in Derry during raid by cops

New IRA bosses have started a “tout hunt” in Derry after the PSNI discovered a significant weapons haul including firearms, military grenades and plastic explosives.

The dissident being blamed for leaking the arms’ location is a new recruit who sources say spent last week transporting guns around the city in a van.

He has not been arrested by police in connection with the finds, but a property linked to a female associate was among those searched.

“This guy only joined the New IRA at the start of the year,” said a republican insider.

“Before that you would have seen him hanging around pubs — he was a real bar fly.

“Then all of a sudden he is going to New IRA and Saoradh events, acting like he’s Tom Barry despite never being involved in republicanism before.”

Thomas Mellon

Sources said the weapons find had “crippled” the New IRA in Derry and damaged the leadership of boss Thomas Mellon, who is on a 10-year MI5 watch list having been convicted of terror offences in 2015.

“Losing these guns and explosives is a big blow to Mellon. He’s raging and has started a tout hunt,” added the insider.

“The problem is that there are that many informants in the New IRA here, they end up having one tout investigating another.”

Intelligence-led searches in the Rosemount area of Derry on Friday by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit uncovered six explosive devices, ammunition and a machine pistol.

The previous day cops located two military hand grenades, a handgun, 50 rounds of ammo and 1kg of plastic explosives in three operations focusing on Dove Gardens, South Way and Creevagh Heights.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “The significance of this recovery cannot be underestimated.

“These items are military grade and we believe the intention was to mount attacks in an attempt to kill police officers.

“While the investigation is ongoing, and while we keep an open mind, the primary line of enquiry centres on the New IRA.”