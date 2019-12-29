New lease of Westlife: Celebrities reveal plans for 2020

Celebs reveal their wishes as they welcome in the new decade

Westlife have had a sensational year with a massive sell-out reunion tour and landing a number one album with Spectrum. Next year will be just as busy as they set off on an arena tour playing Wembley for the first time.

Nicky Byrne revealed: "It's the only day of the year I actually feel a little bit anxious. I go 'a year over' and I do reflect and look out to the sky and think, 'That's gone and here's the new challenge for the New Year.'

"We always stay at home and switch between the RTE special and the BBC. We do the old Irish tradition at 12 o'clock where we open the door and let the old year out and the new year in. The kids love it."

Mark Feehily added: "New Year is a good benchmark because you do get stuck in a rut. It's a good thing mentally to restart. We were once in Sligo about 10 years ago and I persuaded the whole nightclub to count down and cheer at 11.50 then they all realised it was early. We just started counting down."

Fellow band member Kian Egan said: "We (wife Jodi and kids) usually go to Barbados for New Year's Eve but I don't think we are going to do that this year. I often find you get Christmas over and it's a mad rush to get to there for New Year's Eve. So, we are staying at home, we are going to have a house party with the kids. My oldest, Koa, is eight so they are at the point we want to be with the kids."

Spice Girl Mel B is hoping to be more healthy next year: "Be more vegan. Learn to grow my own vegetables, use less plastic and carry on fighting for all women in abusive relationships as a patron of Women's Aid. Plans for 2020 are to tour with the Spice Girls!"

Kerry Katona is looking forward to 2020 as she hits the big 4-0: "I don't really like New Year's Eve. I think the last time I went out was in 2000 in Ireland with Brian (McFadden). It doesn't appeal to me - too overcrowded, too busy. I'm 40 next year. I'll be staying in, watching a bit of Jools Holland and having a drink at home, seeing in the New Year with Ryan (her boyfriend). I'm on a good path and happy so hopefully it'll be a great year."

Eamonn Holmes is planning to look after himself and his health more in 2020 after turning 60 earlier this month. The This Morning host explained: "It dawned on me like never before that the way to keep your health is to build on it while it, and you, are still in half-reasonable shape.

"To do that, I need time - and time might not be on my side. Sixty is a strange age. You feel young on the inside, but people look at you on the outside and treat you somewhat differently. I want to ride bikes, run park runs, see all parts of Britain and Ireland that I've never seen before. Simple places, for a more simple life. All that needs a very simple solution: time. But time waits for no one. So, my advice to you and I hope I practise it myself is, don't wait for time to catch up. May 2020 bring us all the time to savour whatever it is that we want to enjoy."

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse feels similar, adding: "Time is precious so I want to spend as much of it as I can with family in 2020."

Cool FM Breakfast Show presenter Pete Snodden shared: "This decade gave Julia and myself the best present we could ever ask for, our two daughters Ivana and Elayna. We are so grateful for them. Sadly we lost my father this decade and at this time of year especially, like people up and down the country, we reflect and remember those not with us anymore. In 2020 I hope for health and happiness. Julia and I turn 40 this year coming so fingers crossed we will have lots of celebrating all year through."

TV presenter Zoe Salmon also reflected on loved ones she had lost: "The last decade has been the best but also the worst. I've had very special and memorable career highlights and on a personal level I met my Prince Charming in Will (her husband) and am living happily ever after ... However, I lost my beautiful, amazing mum and not a day goes by when I don't think about her and miss her. I now have a greater sense and awareness of time and of health because no day is guaranteed to us.

"Happy New Year and decade to all the Sunday Life readers - here's to realising our dreams and goals."

Despite being set to become a father of five in 2020, Ronan Keating isn't looking forward to the clock striking 12: "I'm not a massive fan of New Year's Eve. It's always been a bit of an anti-climax for me. But my ideal New Year's would be spent with my close family - with the ones I love. That's what it's all about."

Gemma Collins hasn't made any plans for the big day yet: "I really don't know. Every day of my life I could be at massive parties, mixing with this one or that one, but I could sit in with a curry and be just as happy. I go with the flow - that's me all over."

Star of Derry Girls and Unforgotten, Bronagh Waugh, added: "I'm so happy to be able to spend Christmas back in Northern Ireland. For New Year's we'll spend it in Liverpool with my best mate Jess Fox and celebrate her recent engagement to her fiance Nick.

"I feel so lucky to have had so many fantastic, creative projects to have worked on in the last decade and to have met my wonderful husband. I'm also incredibly proud of Northern Ireland getting marriage equality and bodily autonomy this year.

"I don't really do resolutions as then I feel dead guilty if I break them, so instead, our family each picks a word that they want to focus on for the year.

"This year I'm choosing 'wellness' as I need to get back into my fitness and find the time to cook more fresh food. I also want to read more and be on my phone less so I think that all fits under 'wellness'!"