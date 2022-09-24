New plan for road marshals for sporting events

A Stormont minister has kick-started a new plan to increase safety at sports and charity events.

Sports NI has been asked to look at the the prospect of appointing roads marshals — and how they would be funded.

The request has come from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey after concerns over the safety of participants and spectators at some events.

But the Sinn Fein minister made clear: “Safety at sports events and any associated costs is the responsibility of the event organiser.

“I have asked Sport NI to explore this matter further with the appropriate sports governing bodies to establish what is required and options may be available for event organisers.”

Her department however referred any further inquiries to Sports NI which said discussions are already under way.

And the organisation added: “Costs will of course be considered as part of any potential programme.”

The Ulster branch of Cycling Ireland provided a blueprint last year to train a body of volunteers, at a reported cost of around £30,000.

A Sports NI spokesperson said: “We are talking to them and other relevant sports about how an expanded or similar scheme might be supported between the sports and Sport NI.”

When sports like cycling, athletics and triathlon want to hold events on public roads they are required to put a traffic management plan in place — including any temporary road closures.

Costs such as the provision of police officers have increased in recent years — contributing to increased ticket prices for spectators.

“The use of accredited marshals can help sports mitigate costs by using trained volunteers to marshall temporary closures at junctions, rather than police,” the spokesman added.

Athletics NI issued a UK-wide statement following what it called several “near misses” at events. “Near misses are an indication that something is wrong and some corrective action is needed,” it said.