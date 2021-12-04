New plans to tackle causes of violence against women

NORTHERN Ireland’s new Civil Service chief is leading a group aimed at reducing the sickening levels of violence against women in the province.

Jayne Brady says the group will aim to deal with the cause, rather than the symptoms of the problem.

Another senior civil servant, Claire Archibald, has already been appointed to take the initiative forward.

It comes after the Executive was urged to act to protect women following an increase in deaths from domestic violence and an urgent rise in cases of drinks being spiked or victims being forcibly injected with drugs.

Mrs Brady said: “Attempts to tackle violence against women and girls here are not new. However, statistics show that the work to date has not decreased the number of incidents; in fact, the reverse is true.”

The Office of First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill intended for the new group to involve other departments and groups to develop “ambitious solutions that tackle the cause — not the symptoms — of the problem.

“I will chair that group. We have recently secured a dedicated senior civil servant, Claire Archibald, who is already meeting stakeholders and identified experts.”

Appointed head of the Civil Service in June by Mrs O’Neill and the former first minister Arlene Foster, Dr Brady also said one of her priorities is to implement the ‘transformation’ of how the Civil Service operates, not least following the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal.

The recommendations of the report into RHI “provide a platform for delivering that transformation” with the development of what she called a ‘memorandum of understanding’ being developed with the Department of Finance.

She told a Stormont committee: “In the past 20 months, I have seen how the Civil Service has been able to respond in moments of disruption. I am really keen to make sure that we double down on that agility, those new ways of thinking and that calculated risk-taking approach.”

Mrs Brady, who has lived in Beijing, North America and Germany, added: “Throughout the pandemic, we have all seen what the Northern Ireland Civil Service can achieve when it works together as a whole. I want to deliver meaningful change for our communities.”