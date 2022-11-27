New play is a Christmas trip down memory lane for Belfast shoppers

Playwright’s new show recreates childhood magic of the old Belfast department stores which used to go all-out at Christmas

Michael with the cast of his new play which runs at Theatre at the Mill

A treasured old black and white photograph from 50 years ago has inspired a playwright to create a new musical comedy to take people on a nostalgic journey.

And it dates back to the days when big department stores like Robb’s, Robinson & Cleaver and Anderson & McAuley were the heartbeat of Belfast’s commercial life.

The picture which shows Michael Cameron in the early 70s on a visit to see Father Christmas in Robb’s in Castle Place motivated him to pen The Shop at the Top of the Town which opens soon at the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey.

Michael, who wrote the plays Ruby! and Carson and the Lady, has fond memories of the time when the major department stores competed with each other to mount the best window displays at Christmas and when thousands of children queued to enter specially developed ‘wonderlands’ at some shops to get presents from Santa Claus.

After finding the photo of himself with Father Christmas, Michael, who’s now 57, started to research the stories associated with the big stores which have all now disappeared.

Robb’s was the first to go in 1973 and Robinson & Cleaver — which was famed for its huge marble staircase — shut its doors in 1984. Ten years later Anderson & McAuley also closed for the last time.

“I spent many hours talking to former employees of the iconic stores,” says Michael, who also got friends and relatives to share their recollections.

“I think most families have a cherished childhood family Santa snap hidden away somewhere. Sadly, I’m of an age where mine is in black and white, but it was that sense of Belfast nostalgia which made me want to recreate those long-gone days of department store shopping, when everyone got dressed up to go ‘into town’.

“I still vividly recall the excitement of getting on the bus in Connsbrook Avenue in east Belfast to head off to Robb’s where they always set up a mechanical gismo that made us think we were going on our travels underwater or into space to see Santa at the other end of the trip.

“I think what makes the memories even more special are that they feature family members who were with us, including my father and my sister who have passed away.”

Michael says he was able to garner a wealth of funny and poignant stories about the old days, some of which “I couldn’t possibly repeat.’

He adds: “I got a real feel for what it was like to work in the department stores and once I had finished the script I wrote some song lyrics too. I then sent them to our composer Gareth McConaghie and he has come up with 10 great songs for the show.”

Michael has devised his own fictional store for the storyline.

It’s called Hoffman’s — the shop at the top of the town.

But for the owner Felix Hoffman, Christmas 1972 wasn’t easy.

“We’re talking about the time when the Troubles are really kicking in.” says Michael. “And the new security barriers in the ring of steel around the city centre are affecting his trade.

“But on a lighter note, Felix’s staff have their minds on romance and he thinks even his wife Cilla might be hanging her tinsel on someone else’s tree, so to speak.

“There’s also the problem of the store Santa who Felix fears mightn’t stay sober long enough to hand out his presents to the children.”

Michael says the Theatre at the Mill was keen to stage a show which was different from the pantomimes, children’s musicals and adult comedies that normally dominate the theatre schedules in December.

“That suited me perfectly,” he adds. “I’m a huge fan of the romantic comedies from the Golden Age of Hollywood. And director Colm G Doran was keen to come on board too with a strong cast that includes the likes of Sean Kearns, Marty Maguire and Mary Moulds.

“I thought there was a real appetite for a warm-hearted play that captures the magic of Christmas. I love the old James Stewart film classics such as The Shop Around the Corner and It’s a Wonderful Life so my aim has been to create a show which reminds audiences of those classic days of Christmas musicals when all the family gather together to watch,” says Michael, who adds that the foyer of the Theatre at the Mill will be specially decorated to recreate the interior of Hoffman’s, complete with a bar.

Michael says he has also been thrilled to have heard from someone who told him their family actually did have a Hoffman’s shop in Belfast years ago, though what they were selling were wigs.

n Hoffman’s: The Shop at the Top of the Town runs from December 2-31. For more information about tickets, visit theatreatthemill.com