New Troubles exhibition proves popular with 80k visitors: ‘We wanted to show the Troubles are complex and not over yet...’

Imperial War Museum in London thrilled at demand to visit exhibition examining bloody history of NI conflict

The VZ58 rifle used in the bookies attack that had been on display in this cabinet at the Imperial War Museum

Image of a soldier in Co Down, on display at the Imperial War Museum's Troubles exhibition

More than 80,000 people have visited a new exhibition in London about the Troubles, far exceeding the expectations of the organisers at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) which was once plunged into controversy over a Belfast murder weapon.

Senator George Mitchell, who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, has been among the visitors to the exhibition which is called Northern Ireland: Living with the Troubles.

Imperial War Museum, London

The exhibition has been almost five years in the planning at the IWM which was at the centre of a storm in 2016 after it was revealed in a BBC Panorama programme that a rifle that had been used in the Sean Graham’s bookies massacre in Belfast was on show at the museum.

The VZ58 assault rifle was loaned to the IWM by the Weapons and Explosives Research Centre, a unit run by the RUC’s Special Branch, even though it was used by the UDA to kill five Catholic men in February 1992.

Image of a soldier in Co Down, on display at the Imperial War Museum's Troubles exhibition

The IWM said they weren’t told specific details about the history of the rifle which was removed from the museum and unsurprisingly doesn’t feature in the current exhibition which runs until next January.

Eleven less contentious artefacts have been chosen from a total of 250 collected objects to put on display at the museum, including a rubber bullet, a handkerchief made by prisoners, a number plate recovered from an IRA car bomb and even a poster featuring Tufty the squirrel warning children not to pick up things in the street because they could be dangerous.

Number plates recovered after an IRA bomb blast

Craig Murray, the lead curator, said: “We wanted to show that the Troubles are complex, difficult and not over.”

It was decided early on that the exhibition’s emphasis should be on the conflicted narrative of the Troubles and include oral histories of people’s first-hand stories from the conflict, recordings which are played in sound kiosks across the exhibition.

The Tufty information advert deterring kids from picking up objects

Mr Murray travelled regularly to Northern Ireland as part of his research and met a large number of people, including victims’ families, former members of the security forces and ex-paramilitaries from both sides of the community.

“I was trying to cast the net as wide as I could and try to get as many voices and as wide a (selection) of ideas and opinions into the sound kiosks. The aim has been to make the exhibition impactful and thought-provoking in a short space of time,” he said.

In one recording a former IRA man talks about the need to “depersonalise targets” while a former member of the UVF says he joined up in response to the “indiscriminate nature of IRA atrocities”.

The VZ58 rifle used in the bookies attack that had been on display in this cabinet at the Imperial War Museum

Mr Murray admits that getting the balance right in the exhibition which also includes videos was difficult. “It’ll never be perfect but we were attempting to do the best we could given the constraints of gallery space and time,’’ he said. “But we have been encouraged by the response in the early stages of the exhibition,” added Mr Murray, who came across the complexities of the divisions here at close quarters on a walking tour of the Newtownards Road in Belfast in November 2018.

Scene of Sean Graham bookies massacre

He said: “The first part of the tour was with loyalists and the final part was with nationalists. At the handover point I realised that the representatives of the two communities got on well even though they were telling a different story of what happened on the night of June 27, 1970, when three people — two loyalists and one republican — were shot dead in the area around St Matthew’s church.”

The Good Friday Agreement display at the Imperial War Museum

A republican witness featured in the exhibition says armed loyalists started a “raging gun battle”, while an interview with a loyalist says the trouble started after Catholics fired on unarmed Protestants.

Mr Murray says that the exhibition is essentially aimed at an English audience and that a “front-end evaluation” had shown that people’s understanding of the Troubles was low, with some of them having no knowledge at all while there was also a lot of confusion among others about what went on here.

Image of a republican mural, on display at the Imperial War Museum

He added: “In many senses too there was embarrassment among some people and a sense of guilt that they didn’t know more. I realise that Northern Ireland can be a switch-off for people in Britain but our numbers would suggest there is even more of an appetite to learn than we initially thought.

“The demographic of our visitors appears to be wide, from schoolkids to people whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s. One of our biggest visitor groups has been Americans.”

A photograph of a loyalist mural, on display at the Imperial War Museum

To make the exhibition more easily understood, visitors are provided with an information leaflet that is essentially a glossary of the terminology of the Troubles, including the full names behind the initials of organisations involved in the conflict.

Mr Murray says he hopes the exhibition will help to increase and diversify the IWM’s collections and make the museum more than just a repository for British Army artefacts, photography and records.