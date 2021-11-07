NHS worker harassed women on Twitter posing as ‘Slut Guy’

Shamed hospital employee told to expect jail sentence

A hospital employee who harassed three women in a sick Twitter campaign has been told to expect a jail sentence.

Co Down dad-of-two Neil Kinnin used the persona “Slut Guy” online and targeted terrified women with pornographic and misogynist material, Newry Crown Court was told.

The 45-year-old from Bessbrook also stole 29 NHS identity cards.

Kinnin admitted three charges of harassment and theft on dates from May 2016 and May 2019.

The Daisy Hill hospital worker who has been suspended since the case came to court will now likely lose his job with the Southern Trust and the NHS, the court heard.

During PSNI interview, Kinnin did not offer any reasons for stealing the identity cards from the Newry hospital where he worked.

Although the exact details of the Twitter harassment campaign were not opened in court, they were linked to pornographic material by the judge.

The judge also alluded to the prolonged nature of the harassment.

Kinnin masked himself with a Twitter persona over three years, referred to in court as “Slut Guy” in which he targeted three females with “misogynistic” references and was encouraged by other males posting on his timeline.

In victim impact statements it was heard that one of the victims was afraid to go outside of their house and lived behind drawn curtains.

The court heard Kinnin was now dealing with addiction services for alcohol reliance and was seeking mental health care.

“He is also particularly ashamed that his two grown up daughters, now in their 20s are aware of his offending,” said a defence lawyer.

“He has now recognised the stress he put these three women under,” added the barrister.

Judge Gordon Kerr said: “He put these three women in a place of extreme embarrassment, which potentially could have led to appalling consequences.”

Kinnin, of Fountain Street, Bessbrook was released on continuing bail for sentencing next week and was warned to expect a custodial sentence.