NI accountant and travel blogger wife face £290k IFA fraud trial in December

An accountant and his travel blogger wife are to stand trial in December on charges linked to an alleged £290,000 fraud against the Irish Football Association.

Co Down based Muhammad Naeem denies cheating the football governing body by allegedly creating fake invoices and transferring money abroad.

His partner Sumbul Jahangir (37) denies a single charge of possessing of criminal property, namely £36,231, between January 2018 and August 2019.

The prosecution claim the money is part of £287,932 her spouse Naeem allegedly swindled from the IFA.

Naeem (40) is accused of fraud by abuse of position, false accounting, along with possession, transfer and removal of criminal property, all dated between January 2018 and September 2019.

It's alleged he abused his position by duplicating invoices and making fraudulent payments with the intention of causing loss to the IFA.

He is also accused of making payments into bank accounts held in his name and to accounts in Pakistan.

Following a review of the case at Belfast Crown Court last week the judge adjourned proceedings for another review on September 28 before a trial due to start in December.

Naeem and Jahangir, of Drumhirk Avenue in Newtownards, are free on continuing bail.

Jahangir is a prolific travel blogger who pre-lockdown boasted of posting travel content twice a week to her Facebook account Travel Is The Answer, which has almost 50,000 followers.

She has continued to post blogs about her travels, mostly around the UK due to coronavirus restrictions on journeying abroad.

In one review of Northern Ireland in May this year she wrote of how her first visit prompted her to move to the province to live.

“The Irish have been among the friendliest people I have ever met. This is the second place I have wanted to move to only after my first visit. (The first time this happened to me was with Scotland),” she wrote.

According to her Facebook page, the self-confessed travel junkie has visited numerous countries since February 2019 including Turkey, Switzerland, Scotland, Holland, England and holiday destinations here.

The jet-setter also boasts of staying in cave rooms in Cappadocia, Turkey; skydiving in England and climbing the Schilthorn in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland.

On social media she says: "I am passionate about exploring and learning about this beautiful, stunning and awesome world."

Sunday Life previously asked Naeem if he wished to comment on the case against him and his partner, but he declined.