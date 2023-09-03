NI beauty queen helping search for stars of tomorrow in Belfast

Nadia works as a youth development officer as well as modelling (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Joel M, Nadia and fashion influencer Tristan McGavigan at the VAVA Awards for influencers in Belfast on Saturday night

Beauty queen Nadia Sayers and magician pal Joel M hosted an unprecedented YouTube event as they look to help create the next generation of internet stars.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Nadia (29) and trickster Joel (26) joined other online content creators on the roof of the Merchant Hotel in Belfast to network and share ideas as guests of the video platform.

YouTube content creator events usually take place in cities like New York, London and Paris, but they came to Northern Ireland for the first time on Wednesday thanks in part to the rising popularity of Bangor magic man and Blue Peter presenter Joel.

Nadia, from Omagh, told Sunday Life: “He’s one of my dearest friends and is so nice. It was so much fun.

“He still lives in Belfast despite working in Manchester for Blue Peter. He commutes, which is serious dedication.

“It’s always a joy working with your friends. YouTube runs these events in cities across the world to get content creators together, from beginners to veterans, but it’s typically in places like London.

“They’ve never had one in Belfast and this was the first one up north. They’d been working with Joel M and his team, trying to figure out where to hold this really chill, wholesome event.

“They picked the rooftop at the Merchant and it was just really relaxed with everyone just casually coming together.

“It was so nice to see content creators with years of experience and thousands upon thousands of followers sharing their knowledge.

“Plus it was fascinating to hear about updates and new technology YouTube are working on and look at the content trends emerging.”

Nadia working out (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder Nadia, who is now based in Belfast, was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2020 and has gone on to become an influencer, charity worker and mentor for students.

She said the YouTube event proved valuable for her as she looks to diversify her online output and prepares to document her ‘30 under 30’ bucket list.

“It was nice to be around people I could chat and network with work-wise, but also just to put faces behind the brand for everyone,” she added.

Nadia is preparing a '30 under 30' bucket list

“It was a hangout more than anything. There were a couple of speeches, but it was mostly super-informal and relaxed, which was nice because these kinds of events can be regimented.

“It was a lovely change of pace and I think it will be useful. I’d thought about YouTube as a platform for content, but it can be quite intimidating as it’s very different to TikTok or Instagram.

“Getting to know more about YouTube Shorts and their podcasting space was great and definitely got me thinking a bit more about how I might utilise the platform.

Nadia at Miss Universe in 2021 (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

“I’ve been letting everyone else build my ‘30 under 30’ for me on social media and all of sudden I’m going skydiving in October. I have to raise £500 to do it, so if I just don’t fundraise I won’t have to do it.

“I’m going to document all the items on the list on social media because it will be a lot of fun. Some of them are so random and ridiculous and some of them are challenging. I can’t wait.”

Nadia in Miami in 2021 (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Alongside her professional work, Nadia is a youth development officer for kids charity Hope4Life, as well as helping to organise the charity’s Uberheroes Kindness awards.

“The last few months I’ve been focussing on Hope 4 Life. It’s a very small charity where everyone does everything, but I’ve been being more hands-on,” she continued.

Nadia at the Miss Universe Ireland 2019 final (Credit: Brian McEvoy)

“We’re developing more programmes to get into more schools and provide more mental health education to a wider range of children.

“Being able to do that with the funding and staff we have is great.

“As well as that we have our Uberheroes Kindness awards coming up.

“We do it every year and all the finalists are kids who have been nominated for an act of kindness or something remarkable they have done in their community.

“People forget being kind has so much value. If it’s something we can inspire children to do at this age, it will build positivity for the future.

“I’ve been doing some modelling for Another World Belfast and have been mentoring Queen’s psychology students too, trying to help direct them and their talents into worthwhile causes.

“I’ve also been doing a bit of informal mentoring of beauty queens to help them thrive and progress through their careers in a healthy way, which I’ve been enjoying.”

Last night Nadia joined another cast of budding young internet entrepreneurs at the VAVA influencer awards at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, an annual celebration of online trend-setters in social media.