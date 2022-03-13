NI captain: Stray bullet ended dad’s football career

Callaghan’s father nearly lost leg being shot as a 15-year-old in west Belfast

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has revealed how a stray bullet ended her father’s hopes of becoming a professional footballer and nearly cost him a leg.

Ms Callaghan (36), who will lead her side into the European Championships this summer, said that while her dad’s career was cut short, he had helped coach her since childhood.

She told broadcaster Eamonn Mallie her father was shot in west Belfast when he was 15 as he made his way home from a match.

“He was involved in crossfire. It wasn’t a sectarian attack or anything like that,” she added.

“That day was a pinnacle for him. He’d been at Solitude in Belfast, playing in a cup final. He had a great game and scored his team’s only goal, [but] they got beat.

“He came back on the bus and was leaving his friend off to get a taxi on the Springfield Road. After he’d dropped his friend off, he was walking back down home and got caught in crossfire.

“That was the end of his football career. The sad thing about it was he had been scouted by Cliftonville and Leeds United at the game, so who knows what could have happened?

“I could have ended up the daughter of a professional footballer, or even an international footballer playing for Northern Ireland, but unfortunately that was taken away from him.”

The midfielder believes she gets her footballing skills, including her impressive left foot, from her dad.

“I absolutely inherited my football talent from my dad — we laugh about it,” she said.

“He’s left-footed and I thankfully have that talent as well as my dominant foot is my left. I have to say it comes from him.

“My dad would watch a lot of football and is a big sports fan. He supports Celtic, and when we were younger he would take me over to Parkhead to watch games. I remember watching football with him. He was so good at finding the strengths and weaknesses in a team and would always pick the right subs.

“I used to ask him why he never coached properly because he knows the game so well, but I suppose as a young lad getting injured it was just something he never picked up, but I have learned so much from him.”

The footballer spoke to Mr Mallie for an episode of his Face To Face With... programme that is due to be shown on Tuesday.

Among the topics they discussed was how she was called a tomboy as a girl and how she loved playing football with her friends.

“‘Tomboys’ are what we would have got called back then, [but] it’s crazy the difference between now and then,” she said.

“Young girls want to be sports stars now — they want to be fit and healthy and it’s cool to be an athlete. Back then, you got called a tomboy for running about in your football kit or in your trainers.

“We were part of a youth club and used to take part in five-a-side tournaments every year. I remember being so excited about them, even though we would get hammered because we were playing against proper female teams.

“It was five or six of us and it was fun. We just loved the game.”

She also discussed the Irish FA’s support for the women’s team, including paying the squad the equivalent of their regular salaries in the run-up to, and including, the European Championships so they can focus on the game full-time.

Competing in the event is a massive milestone for the team because it will be the first time a women’s side from Northern Ireland has appeared in the finals of a major tournament.

“Once we qualified, they [the Irish FA] were straight on to us to find out what they could do to support us to make sure we go to the Euros with the best chance to compete,” she said.

“Putting that in context, there’s 15 other teams going and all of them are paid professional, full-time players.

“We’re in a country where the majority of our players are amateurs — we go to work, we study and we play in an amateur league — but the association has just been so supportive.

“They have decided the best way to help is to put us into that full-time environment. That will go on until the end of the Euros, which is great.”

- Eamonn Mallie: Face To Face With... Marissa Callaghan is on UTV at 10.45pm on Tuesday