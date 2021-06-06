NI ceramic artist aiming to ‘desexualise’ women’s bodies after Facebook bans her mugs as X-rated

A Northern Ireland ceramic artist has said she is aiming to “desexualise” women’s bodies through her creative ceramic wares.

Sophie McIlwaine (23) is hoping to change, not just how society sees women through her works of art, but also social media, after a number of posts featuring her items were banned from Facebook and Instagram because they were classed as “over 18 sexual items”.

Her advertising account on the social media sites was banned from boosting posts to a wider audience and also the shopping feature which helps to promote the products was disabled.

Sophie working in her studio

“The fact that my work is being classed as ‘sexual’ is so harmful for women’s mental health and body image,” said Sophie.

“It makes women feel like they need to hide parts of their bodies and feel ashamed, which shouldn’t be the case at all.

“The support I received when my account was banned was just so amazing because it is difficult enough as a small business owner to use social media to promote yourself, constantly battling with the algorithm to be seen, but with these extra hurdles it is just infuriating because of what I am trying to do through my art.”

Sophie McIlwaine's 'boobie planter'

Sophie said that she “felt a real sense of community” after what happened during the week and added that it opened up a much wider conversation about how women’s bodies are seen in society.

“I didn’t expect it to resonate with so many people and I’m thankful that I’m not in this alone,” she said.

“Others were sharing their stories of when they were previously sexualised by society for simply existing in their bodies.

“The human form is so goddamn normal and wonderful; it should not be censored.

Sophie McIlwaine's ceramic creations

“What I do is try and celebrate women for who we are, our bodies are miracles, each one of them different, and to have them sexualised is appalling.” The Lisburn woman took the leap of faith earlier this year to leave her marketing job to work full time on her ceramics after one of the ‘boobie planters’ she made during lockdown last year gained lots of attention on social media.

Each of her unique and bespoke ‘Tit-tea’ mugs and ‘boobie planters’ take approximately one hour to make by hand.

“I like the effect this has as it leaves the clay with little lumps and bumps, just like the human body, nobody is perfectly sculpted, so my mugs don’t have to be either,” she said.

Sophie McIlwaine's ceramic creations

“I was just blown away by the support I received, I never dreamt that I could make a career out of something I love but I thought if I didn’t do this now, I never would.

“I don’t think I will ever go back to a 9-to-5 now, I just love being my own boss and doing what I love.”

