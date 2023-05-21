NI chatshow presenter reaching for the Sky after broadcast boost

Elliott lands deal to have series beamed across UK and Ireland

Robin and wife Pauline Carville on the set of Emmerdale for the soap's 50th anniversary

Broadcaster Robin Elliott has landed a deal with Sky that will see his chat and entertainment series beamed across the UK.

It comes as the popular presenter celebrates two decades of working with the local TV Channel NVTV.

Robin told Sunday Life: “I’ve been 20 years with NVTV this year. Sky has been on the cards for quite a few years, but because of Covid it didn’t happen.

“People would always say they could get my show on Freeview and Virgin but they couldn’t get it on Sky, and the main reason for that is because it’s so expensive to get on Sky.

“Hugh O’Brien from Hot Country TV, he’s always been encouraging me and telling me, ‘You need a bigger outlet, you need to get the show out to the whole of the UK and Ireland’.

“Hugh runs his Hot Country TV channel on Sky 181, so he made it all happen for us.

“I’ve put a Belfast sales team in selling the adverts for it, so we’re going well so far.”

Robin Elliott

Robin Elliott Tonight is watched by around 104,000 people each week on Freeview Channel 7 and Virgin 159, featuring celebrity guests, entertainment news and music.

From June 5 it is set to reach an even bigger audience because it will also be shown on Sky 181, broadcasting throughout the whole of the UK and Ireland.

Robin said: “It is going to get me lots of bigger starts. I’ll be able to fly to England, do a few movie premieres and [speak to] people who fly into London, but I still want to keep that local thing and still keep promoting the local music that I’ve always supported. I want to support the arts here as well.

“Basically, I’m billing it to the English and the Irish audiences as the best there is in Belfast and in Northern Ireland.

Robin and wife Pauline Carville with Calum Best

“I’m going to feature at least two music acts on every show and a couple of local stories, as well as the celebrity guests.

“I’ve Kim Kelly, who’s now working for Mighty Women [a podcast]. She’s doing a feature on the show every week as well, shining the spotlight on a woman who might have done something good for charity or a successful businesswoman, people like that.

“By hitting such a wide audience, I hope we can show the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer in terms of music, the arts, food and drink and tourism.

“Over the years, the programme [has been] a hugely important output to local singer-songwriters and bands to showcase their music.

“It also provides a much-needed platform to promote the arts in Northern Ireland, and we will continue to do just that.”

Robin Carville and Derek Ryan

One event to look out for on your screens is the gala evening of the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, which takes place at the Culloden hotel on June 30.

The annual celebration, which is supported by UTV and Q Radio, rewards humble heroes who achieve extraordinary things.

It is backed by the raft of high-profile stars who present the prizes, and there is always entertainment from top music acts.

Robin said: “Coming into the summer, I hope to get out and about, covering all the events that are happening around the country and going out to as many as possible.

“We have now confirmed we are filming at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, so we’ll be able to do a full show, covering the event and including backstage for a full hour on Sky as a special.”

Robin Elliott with country star Philomena Belgey

Robin celebrated the Sky link-up with a launch party last Thursday at the Belfast cocktail bar Shake or Stir.

He said: “It was a fabulous night. I couldn’t believe the amount of people, and there were surprises as well.

“People travelled from Cork, Dublin, and we even had Terri Hooley, who’s not well at the moment. He turned up, so it was lovely.”

Robin Elliott Tonight airs on Mondays at 9pm on Sky 181 from June 5. You can also catch it on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays at 9pm on Freeview Channel 7 or Virgin 159 and online at www.robinelliott.co.uk