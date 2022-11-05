NI children's dental health under the spotlight as major investigation launched

A MAJOR investigation into the dental health of five-year-olds has been launched.

The Department of Health intends to follow it up with a similar look at 12-year-olds next year.

The number of children in Northern Ireland who have had rotten teeth removed is treble the number in England.

In the four years leading up to 2019, local dentists extracted more than 82,000 baby teeth and 10,400 adult teeth.

Health chiefs have also decided to try and improve older people’s dental health.

The formation of two working groups was delayed by the pandemic, former health minister Robin Swann confirmed.

The development of a new oral health strategy has also been delayed by ongoing budget problems.

The plan could include a ‘sugar tax’ on fizzy drinks.

The delayed plans emerged after an Assembly from the SDLP’s Mark H Durkan.

He said: “It is wholly unacceptable that action has not been taken to implement an oral health strategy.

“While I appreciate the pressures of the pandemic played a part in delaying this crucial provision, it can’t always be used as a scapegoat for inaction.

“I acknowledge steps are being taken to prioritise the most at-risk groups, including children and the elderly, but they don’t go far enough.

“Oral health inequalities disproportionately affect socially disadvantaged areas, and it is likely these inequalities will have worsened as a result of the pandemic and increasing pressures facing dental surgeries.”

Mr Swann said the money needed to develop and implement a plan was not there.

“Unfortunately, the significant resources required to develop a new wide-ranging oral health strategy are not available at this time,’’ he added.

“However, the importance of analysing the oral health status of the population and recommending evidence-based approaches to health improvement is recognised.

“My department has funded a dental health survey of five-year-old children this financial year, and a survey of 12-year-old children is planned for 2022/23.

“These will provide key information for future planning of oral health improvement.”