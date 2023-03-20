NI comic was ‘done with stand-up’ until a drunken night with Shane Todd

Ahead of his first solo gig at Lavery’s, funnyman on walking away from comedy, and how circuit is in rude health now

Aaron (second from right) with fellow comedians (from left) Paddy McDonnell, Shane Todd and Dave Elliott

Comedian Aaron Butler is all set for his first solo show at Lavery's Comedy Club

I met Aaron Butler about 12 years ago. We’d both been doing comedy for a few months, though he had started a little before me.

I was, and still am, struck by the subtle precision of his jokes, and the amazing way in which he mixes the west Belfast identity with a love of musical theatre and an enjoyment of high fashion.

Apart from the fashion thing, I totally get it. We are two fans of musicals who grew up in a place where that could get you slapped. In short, he’s a kindred spirit.

Even as we sat in Nando’s to do this interview before meeting with Shane Todd for a catty gossip session about all things comedy, Aaron was chilling in an outfit that made him look like a Divis Danny Zuko.

His recent gigs have been nothing short of sensational. He is consistently one of the best acts on the scene here. Along with William Thompson, he is one of my two favourite acts to watch. I love seeing them do new bits because I know I’m going to lose my mind and probably smack my head off a wall laughing.

I wanted to catch up with Aaron ahead of his first solo show in Lavery’s Comedy Club. But I also wanted a trip down memory lane. I asked him how he got started in comedy.

“I got into comedy from I was about 11 or 12. I really got into shows like Father Ted, SNL (Saturday Night Live) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? I was watching stand-up by Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Chris Rock, and it became a massive interest. I was always just watching and enjoying comedy.”

Comedian Aaron Butler speaks to Ciaran Bartlett at Lavery's bar in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Aaron got his first gig when he was 20. “It was part of the infamous cult classic TV show Find Me The Funny,” he says.

But it was a different scene back then. I remember scrounging lifts off people I barely knew to take me to far-flung gigs in places like Strabane and Portrush and Dublin. I’d do five or 10 minutes, mostly terrible, and come off stage to dive into a curry chip and wonder what I was doing with my life. Aaron’s early experiences sound very similar to mine.

He recalled: “I don’t have too many fond memories from back then. I was just starting out and finding my voice in a scene that didn’t really exist. There wasn’t really anybody coming to the gigs, apart from maybe the Empire and Queen’s comedy club, and those were hard to get booked on for a new comedian. Most of the gigs I was doing were in rural areas. It was a tough time.”

Comedian Aaron Butler is ready for his sold-out first solo gig at Lavery's Comedy Club

I stupidly asked Aaron about one of the first times I got speaking to him, after a biggish gig he did at a festival with Dublin scene stalwarts Aidan Bishop and Karl Spain. I sat burying pints with Micky Bartlett while Shane Todd drove and stayed sober. Aaron wore a fine jacket that night, and he did well as my memory serves, but he has a different story.

“I think I still have the jacket, and it still fits me, which is a testament to how underdeveloped my genetics are. I think I have some Benjamin Button thing going on.

“I remember that gig for the wrong reasons because I remember coming off thinking I might never perform again. It didn’t go great, and I was on with these epic comedians. I actually stopped doing stand-up for about eight years. I was only 22.”

Sometimes taking a break is a good thing. I had two long breaks myself, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2021.

Aaron Butler says he was coaxed back to comedy in 2018

Aaron came back to comedy around 2018 and has been killing it ever since.

“Before 2018, I was adamant that I wasn’t going to do it again, and I was happy seeing the scene grow and the other guys doing well. I didn’t want to come back, and I used to say that when I was asked.

“But then in 2018, I went on Dave Elliott and Shane Todd’s respective stag dos, where they both, under copious amounts of alcohol, tried to persuade me into coming back and giving it a go. Eventually I gave up and agreed to do five minutes. I thought, ‘I’ll do five and be done again’. I just wanted to stop listening to them harping on about it.

“I’ve really enjoyed how much the scene is totally thriving compared to when I started. More gigs, more crowds, more people gigging. It’s a great time to be involved.”

Aaron’s first solo show is at Lavery’s Comedy Club on April 16. That’s sold out but you can still get the last tickets for his second show there on May 7.

“The show is called Africa. It’s a collection of all the best material I’ve been performing since coming back to comedy a few years ago.

“It’s in Lavery’s Comedy Club, which has been one of my favourite places to try material, to perform, to just get on stage and hang out with other comedians.

“It’s called Africa because I recently did an online DNA test, and the results were very surprising to me. I don’t want to spoil anything, but I eventually had to book a trip to Africa. I talk all about it in the show.”

We got chatting about our best and worst gigs, and as we waited for our food to arrive, Aaron served up this little appetiser.

“When I was starting off, about my third gig was in Lurgan. These gigs were and still are notorious for being grim. There was about eight people there. I thought it would be funny to wear a full white suit for no reason at all. But then reality sinks in and you’re standing on stage in a white suit in front of eight people in Lurgan and it’s not funny.”

He might not think that’s funny, but it’s all too reminiscent of the times when I used to wear leopard print or multicoloured onesies to gigs. Not one person stopped me. I’m thinking of breaking out the leopard print once again for Aaron’s shows at Lavery’s.

Aaron Butler: Africa is at Lavery’s Comedy Club on May 7. Tickets available from aaronbutlertickets.com