NI designer’s tears of joy as Rihanna wears his outfit for Super Bowl concert

Designer only learned singer had chosen his jumpsuit when she walked out on the stage

Rugby legend Willie Anderson’s son called him in tears during the Super Bowl half-time show last week.

“She’s wearing my outfit, she’s wearing the outfit,” Jonathan told his father as Rihanna took to the stage wearing an ensemble he had designed.

Willie had no idea his son had been in on the best-kept secret in showbiz: that the Barbadian superstar was about to announce her second pregnancy to the world.

The former Irish rugby captain told the Sunday Independent his son only realised his design had been chosen when he tuned in to the Super Bowl half-time performance last Sunday.

Designer Jonathan (38), from Magherafelt, has his own clothing label, JW Anderson, and is also the creative director for the Spanish fashion house Loewe.

“It was a great shock to even him because he was one of several people who had been asked to style an outfit,” Willie said.

“His design team flew out to Arizona for the day a week before the show, but she would have had two or three looks she could have chosen from.”

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson — © Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

During the 12-minute performance, Rihanna emerged dressed in Jonathan’s blood-red breastplate and unzipped jumpsuit, surprising fans with a pregnancy bump at the State Farm Arena.

Willie said he and his wife, Heather, had gone to bed early after becoming convinced the singer had chosen another designer.

He explained: “Before the show, we WhatsApped Jonathan a few times to ask, ‘Is Rihanna wearing your clothes?’.

“He said, ‘At this late stage, I don’t think it’s going to happen’. Because he hadn’t heard anything, we just went to bed.

“Then he rang in the middle of the night in tears. Heather picked up the phone and said, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’

“He said, ‘Mum, Dad. She’s wearing my outfit. She’s wearing the outfit’.”

Former rugby star Willie Anderson

Rihanna had hidden her pregnancy from almost everyone involved in the performance, including her 280 backing dancers, wearing baggy clothing during practice sessions.

She wore Jonathan’s outfit once for her final rehearsal but had the jumpsuit zipped up.

Willie (67) said his son was one of a limited few who knew and had managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from the rest of the family.

He added: “He had to design the outfit with that in mind, but he and his team had been sworn to secrecy. She had to have something she was able to dance in.

“When he came back [from Arizona], he said, ‘I’m probably one of a few people doing this’.”