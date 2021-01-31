NI ex-Royal Navy man who lost £15k first to swear on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

A Belfast-born contestant who swore when he lost £15,000 on last weekend's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire even though he had all his lifelines intact has described his mistake as his "custard pie in the face" moment.

Justin Beattie, a submarine safety engineer and ex-Royal Navy man who spent his youth in the Cregagh area of the city and Bangor, is still kicking himself for rushing into his wrong answer.

But the serial TV quiz contestant insists it won't put him off applying for other shows.

Justin was bleeped out by producers as he muttered a four-letter word after falling down on a sports question that he confidently believed he could answer.

"What I said was an entirely justifiable 'oh s**t' and believe me after 25 years in the Navy I could have come out with a lot worse," he said.

He had just set his safety net at £32,000 when host Jeremy Clarkson asked him to name a sports star who retired at 26 before making an unsuccessful comeback eight years later.

Justin plumped for American athlete Carl Lewis and was so sure he'd won £32,000 he didn't bother using any of his four lifelines.

He quickly ruled out tennis star Bjorn Borg, racing driver Alain Prost and boxer George Foreman before telling Clarkson; "Yeah, the answer's definitely Carl Lewis, final answer."

But a stunned Clarkson then told Justin: "That's the wrong answer. It's Bjorn Borg."

A shell-shocked Justin sat in silence with his hands over his mouth until he became the first contestant ever to swear on Millionaire as he realised he was going home with just £1,000.

Pictured: Justin Beattie.

Clarkson told him: "I'm heartbroken as well, I mean not as much as you are. You've just lost £15,000."

Viewers then took to social media to either chastise Justin for swearing on the pre-watershed show or to sympathise with him.

"Obviously if I could turn the clock back I would take my time and use a lifeline but what's done is done and I just have to see the funny side of it. It's the only thing for it," said 49-year-old Justin, a former pupil of Bangor Grammar and one-time amateur actor in the town.

"I left Bangor at the age of 19 to join the Navy because I wanted training, a reliable job and a pension which stood me in good stead for my current job as an engineer in defence."

His interest in taking part in TV quiz shows started in 1997 when he went on Wheel of Fortune, a clip from which ended up on the It'll be Alright on the Night bloopers programme after host John Leslie asked him if he had been all over with the Navy and Justin misheard him and said he wasn't called Oliver.

He has also appeared on Mastermind with his specialist subject the works of author Hunter S Thompson but he was beaten into second place in his heat.

He has also taken part in Passport Quiz, Tipping Point and National Lottery quizzes and in 2019 he was knocked out in the quarter-final of MasterChef.

Bristol-based Justin's fascination with TV shows is rooted in his curiosity to see what happens behind the scenes.

"I get bored very easily and that's why I apply for these programmes," said Justin who still returns to Northern Ireland to visit friends and family when he can.

"During last year's lockdown I thought I would give Millionaire a go and in September I found myself in Manchester for the recording which was all done with Covid-19 compliance in mind."

Justin said the Millionaire process was slick and the crew were "lovely" but he admitted he was nervous when he took his place in the hot seat opposite Clarkson.

"My hands were still shaking," he said. "But when I began to concentrate on the questions I wasn't so bad, especially after I got a couple of correct answers under my belt."

He added: "Afterwards Jeremy Clarkson told me he knew the answer was Borg but I didn't use the 'ask the host' lifeline".

Justin said he doesn't know if he could have won the million pound top prize but thought he could maybe have reached £125,000.

"Still I came away with £1,000 which will eventually go on a Michelin-starred meal," he added.