NI family-run shop bans people who defy covid guidelines after daily abuse

A Co Antrim businessman has had to ban people from his shop after suffering daily abuse over Covid safety guidelines.

Slemish Market Garden, located near the ECOS Centre in Ballymena, is run by husband and wife team Frank and Linda McCooke, along with their son Matthew (36).

While the pandemic has unexpectedly seen business go through the roof in recent months, it has also prompted the friendly family-run shop to issue a stern warning to the public.

On its Facebook page, which has over 7,000 followers, the company warned people who are not prepared to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines to "stay away from our business".

The north Antrim area has been particularly badly hit with Covid-19 clusters in recent weeks and fears for the safety of his family and customers prompted an exasperated Mr McCooke to issue the warning.

Slemish Market Garden, Frank and Linda McCooke

In a desperate attempt to get people to wear masks and socially distance in his shop, he also stated: "It's pretty clear that this council area is heading towards some kind of closedown.

"Covid-19 is on the increase again. If we get hit with it, we will lose everything. We're all in the same boat here. All we're asking, and it isn't much, is (for people to) abide by the legislation for everyone's sake."

But an exasperated Mr McCooke said his message, posted two weeks ago, had fallen on deaf ears. "Last week in one day we had 200 people in the shop and only three wore masks," he added.

Slemish Market Garden, Frank and Linda McCooke

"I spent £150 on a sign for the front door saying 'only one person in the shop at a time'. Just now as I am talking, three people have walked in.

"It has just been horrendous. We've had people f-ing and blinding at us and bumping into each other.

"In this part of the country we are renowned for calling a spade a spade. I've just decided to refuse to serve them.

"I really am at the end of my tether. I could close the gates and we would be self-sufficient as a family for years. I don't think people realise what we are doing for the community.

"People are putting my family at risk and other customers because they won't follow simple, basic rules on social distancing and masks."

Mr McCooke prides himself on using traditional methods to grow fruit, vegetables and cottage garden plants on site.

The pandemic has seen an upsurge in people wanting to eat healthy and as a result he and his family have been working round the clock seven days a week to meet the huge surge in demand.

He said: "We've been here for 40 years and I have never experienced anything like it.

"We've been working 16-hour days, going home and falling into bed after dinner and then getting up again at dawn.

"We've been working with other local food suppliers to try and meet demand, but it has been crazy.

"I don't think people understand what goes on behind the scenes to offer the service.

"It would be alright and we wouldn't be so stressed if it wasn't for the stupid behaviour of people coming into the shop.

"I mean, how ill you have to be before you can't wear a mask? If you can walk into our shop and into the car park, it shouldn't be a problem.

"People have said they have masks in the car but just can't be bothered to wear them. With more Covid cases now in Ballymena, we have to be careful. People were bunching up and trying to jump the queue. We have six acres here, so social distancing shouldn't be an issue."

Mr McCooke did express gratitude to those customers who are abiding by the new rules. He also praised them for coming to his rescue during recent flooding and storm damage.

But he added: "My wife and I are in our 60s. We are not spring chickens and we have built this place out of mud.

"All we ask is that people follow the guidelines."