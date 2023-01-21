NI Game Of Thrones tour company fined for operating unlicensed vehicles

The Dark Hedges in Co Antrim is a popular spot for GoT tourists.

THE leading Game of Thrones tour operator in Northern Ireland has been fined for operating unlicensed vehicles.

Game of Thrones Tours Ltd, based on Botanic Avenue in Belfast, faced two charges of providing a taxi service which was allegedly unlicensed in June and July last year.

The company was further accused of operating the same service with drivers who did not have the proper licences.

It was also charged with two counts of permitting drivers to use vehicles without third-party insurance, on the same dates.

At Belfast Departmental Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the firm pleaded guilty to all the charges and was fined a total of £1,000.

The company was established in 2014 by Rob Dowling.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Mr Dowling, and when Sunday Life contacted him for comment on the case he did not want to discuss the matter.

His firm offers tours, taken by guides who worked as extras on the TV show, which bring customers around the iconic Northern Ireland locations used in the series, such as The Dark Hedges and Tollymore Forest Park.

One tour, at £50 per adult, offers a private coach for a 10-hour excursion to filming spots along the north coast.

Its success and the global popularity of the fantasy-drama saga, based on the novels by George RR Martin, has seen the tours and Mr Dowling featured in publications as far apart as The New York Times and the South China Morning Post.

The company has a full five-star rating on Tripadvisor based on more than 2,500 reviews.

Speaking about his business, Mr Dowling told the South China Morning Post in November: “TV tourists want to make an authentic connection to the show they love.

“That could mean visiting the real filming locations used for iconic scenes, or that could mean visiting real sets, or, most of all, that could mean meeting and talking to a guide who worked on the show.”

Production company HBO spent almost 10 years filming 73 episodes over eight series on location here, with an estimated boost to the local economy of more than £200m, according to Northern Ireland Screen.