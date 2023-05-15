NI grandmother’s ‘charming’ dolls get royal seal of approval from Queen Camilla

Letter thanks reading group for knitted miniatures, and hints at visit to NI by monarch soon

The King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace — © Jordan Pettitt

Elaine Munn with her knitted dolls of King Charles and Queen Camilla

A Co Antrim grandmother got the surprise of her life in the post — a letter from the Queen thanking her for her “charming’’ knitted dolls of the newly-crowned royal couple.

The miniatures of Charles and Camilla proved so popular they popped up at coronation celebrations across the UK.

The detailed dolls of the King and Queen come complete with crowns and royal cloaks and were the brainchild of Elaine Munn, a retired teacher from Carnmoney.

The gran created the fun figures for Kilcooley Women’s Centre in Bangor, where a reading group was established in 2019 and named in honour of the then Duchess of Cornwall.

A letter from Queen Camilla

The Camilla Club got the royal seal of approval two years later from the royal herself.

Kilcooley Women’s Centre sent the knitted dolls to the royals as a coronation gift and given the worldwide focus on the event, didn’t necessarily expect a reply.

So when one came they were over the moon. A personal letter of thanks from Camilla, who referred to the dolls as the “charming” knitted “us”, made it extra special.

The brief note also hinted at a royal visit to Northern Ireland soon.

Knitted dolls of the newly-crowned royal couple

The Queen wrote: “I remember with great pleasure my visit to the Camilla Club and my husband and I hope it won’t be too long before we are next in Northern Ireland…”

As well as appreciation from the new Queen, Elaine, who is known throughout knitting circles across the world for her unique doll patterns, was thrilled that her royal dolls featured so prominently in the coronation celebrations.

“I make the dolls to please myself and if other people like to knit them then that’s great, but it is just a hobby,’’ she said.

“I created the King and Queen just after Christmas because I knew the coronation was coming up, but it has just skyrocketed.

“I have sold hundreds of copies of the pattern to people from as far away as Australia, America and France. The dolls were absolutely everywhere during the coronation and even made it onto TV here and in Malta and Brussels.

“There is a knitting group in England who knit postbox toppers and they got the pattern and the dolls appeared on the toppers in postboxes all over the country.”

The then Queen Consort visiting Bangor in 2021

Elaine (65) ran a weekly knitting group at Kilcooley Women’s Centre for eight years until funding ran out at the end of April.

The women at the centre asked if she could create the royal dolls as a coronation gift.

She said: “Camilla visited the centre to help launch the book club and the director Alison Blayney asked if I would knit the figures as a coronation gift.

“Everyone was really delighted when Camilla wrote back to say thanks.”

Elaine’s fame for her knitted doll patterns sees her receive regular commissions, and among a wide range of well-known figures that she has created are mini versions of rock stars Ossie Osborne and Prince as well as Elvis and many of the main characters from Harry Potter.

She adds: “It isn’t really a business, just something I do for fun, and it is a great stress reliever.

“I am happy for the challenge to create something new from scratch. It was a surprise to see the King and Queen all over the country.

“I have a few new ideas up my sleeve for later this year.”

You can check out Elaine’s unique patterns at www.ecdesigns.co.uk