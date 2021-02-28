NI hero Ian hoping to score hit with unreleased Sex Pistol song

Legend raising awareness of motor neurone disease, which killed mum

NEW GOAL: Ian wants to raise money for people battling the deadly disease

The ex-QPR and Newcastle United forward was clearing out his garage during lockdown when he found an old demo by his pal Paul Cook, who played drums for the seminal punk band.

After joining forces with mates including Pay*Ola singer Philip McCarroll, he made his music debut in a band called The Back Four.

Ian said his main aim was raising awareness for motor neurone disease, which his mum died from.

"When my mum died two years ago, I thought to myself, 'I've got to do something to raise some money'," he added.

"I was clearing out the garage a few months ago and I found a cassette tape. That's how I found this song.

"It was never released, so I thought that with this band I'd already put together with my friend Philip - he's the lead singer - we'd do this song and we'd do my arrangement because it was only a wee demo. There was no guitar solo in it."

Ian in his playing days

Ian, the grassroots and youth development manager at the IFA for the past 26 years, asked for his pal's blessing to use the song.

"Paul's a very good friend of mine and I've known him a long time," the 59-year-old told Sunday Life.

"I think that I met him in 1985. He came along to QPR matches and I met him through that.

"I phoned him up - I still speak to him to this day - and I said to him, 'Do you mind me doing a version of this?' He said, 'Go on ahead'.

"Matthew (Ashman, the guitarist in Adam and the Ants) wrote a song with Paul and another lad called Duncan Gregg, but Matthew passed away in 1995 from complications from diabetes.

"Paul said, 'Yeah, go on ahead and do your version of it', so it was my sort of tribute to him (Matthew).

"He was a very vivacious type of lad and he was going 100 miles an hour as well, but he was a fantastic guitar player and a nice person and that was the main thing. I played it to Paul a few months ago. He said, 'That's lovely. It's really good'."

Ian became a hero to the Green and White Army after scoring the winner against West Germany at Windsor Park in November 1982. He was also in the Northern Ireland 1986 World Cup squad.

But he plays down his own role when it comes down to performing on stage.

"I can't sing, I play guitar very averagely and the three football songs I wrote that are coming out as well, they're stories about my struggle with football and they're quite poppy, up-tempo songs," he said.

"I actually wrote a song called Under 19 Team for last year's UEFA Under 19s Championship. It was going to be used as the theme song, but obviously the tournament was cancelled (because of the coronavirus pandemic).

"I still have that song and that's going to be released with two other football songs that I've written in May as a hat-trick. But I'm not a singer. I do it as a sort of de-stressing (technique).

Musicians

"Growing up, I was just into football. I couldn't play a note of music. When I was a kid, it wasn't until I was about 16 or 17 that I got interested in music. (That happened) when I moved to London."

Ian's son James helped him make the video for the song, called This is Where it All Begins. Making up the rest of the team are bassist Matt Wilson, drummer Eamon Lenehan, keyboard player Jonny McGuinness and guitarists Phil Edgar and John Wilson.

The disc

"The main things are, I want to try and make money for MND because there are a lot of footballers and rugby union players who got it," Ian said.

"Recently, there's been Stephanie Houghton's husband Stephen Darby, who's ex-Liverpool and Bradford City, and the former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen (who died in 2019).

"Then the rugby player Doddie Weir. There are load of high-profile people, so hopefully I can raise a little bit of money through releasing these songs over the next six to 12 months.

"The second thing is to give profile to the musicians because there's a lot of talented musicians about who don't get the credit they should do.

"The third thing is also to have a bit of fun. The band is a bit tongue-in-cheek, like the name - I never liked back fours!"

You can support Ian by buying a limited-edition picture disc from thebackfour.bigcartel.com. The track can be downloaded and streamed from all the usual platforms