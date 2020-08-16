NI man dropped trousers and asked woman was she a Catholic

THIS is the man who drunkenly dropped his trousers in a woman's house and said: "Are you a Catholic? Because if you are I won't need a condom."

Newry Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that 48-year-old Cathal Hanratty called at his victim's house on March 14 this year after drinking in a pub.

She agreed to let him in because he said he was suicidal, but when he entered the home, he dropped his trousers and propositioned her.

After the woman pushed him away, he moved to the sofa and pleasured himself before eventually leaving.

When he was arrested at his home on the Dungormley estate in Newtownhamilton, Hanratty told the police the allegations were lies, but he later admitted indecent exposure and sexual assault.

Defence counsel Justin Byrne said that his client, who appeared in court via videolink from prison, had little recollection of the incident because he was drunk at the time.

He also stressed Hanratty had served the equivalent of an 11-month sentence while waiting for the case to be dealt with.

Mr Byrne conceded that his client had a criminal record but said: "There is nothing for this type of offence (on it).

"Time in custody has given him a lot of time to reflect on his behaviour... (he will) never engage in this type of behaviour again."

However, District Judge Eamon King sentenced Hanratty to 10 months in jail.

He also ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register for five years.