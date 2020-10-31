NI man who allegedly threatened to kill girlfriend pinned her teddy bear to door with knife, court hears

A man allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and pinned her teddy bear to a door with a knife, a court has heard.

John John James Hannah faces five charges after the alleged domestic incidents on Thursday and Friday last week.

The 29-year-old appeared for the first before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink from police custody.

Hannah, of Burn Grove in Castlewellan, Co Down, is accused of one count of assault on the woman, criminal damage to her teddy bear and making threats to kill.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Objecting to Hannah being released on bail a police officer told the court officers were called to a report of a domestic incident at an address in the village of Ballykinler on Thursday.

When they spoke to the alleged victim she claimed Hannah had grabbed her by the neck, causing her pain and bruising.

The woman then contacted police the following day after receiving a phone call from Hannah at around 10am in which she claimed he threatened her.

She told officers he allegedly said “I’m going to get you and if I don’t get you I’ll get you at work”.

The officer told the court that Hannah is also alleged to have said in the call that he stuck her teddy bear to a door and stabbed it with a knife.

Police photographs brought to court by the officer show the bear pinned to the door with a knife.

Hannah was arrested in the Ballykinler area on Friday and a quantity of suspected class A drugs was found on him.

The officer told the court the woman is “terrified of him and what he might do” given the knife in the teddy bear the phone call.

Asking for Hannah to be released on bail, his solicitor said the pair had been in a relationship for six years and there were no previous domestic incidents between them.

He added that Hannah has an address in Castlewellan which is 13 miles from the woman’s home and that he is due to start work in Dublin on Monday driving a digger.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch refused Hannah bail saying it is a “very concerning case” and adjourned the matter to be heard again at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on November 5.