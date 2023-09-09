NI man’s rescue team ready to help stricken Morocco

A CANINE search and rescue team from Co Down is getting ready to assist in the Moroccan earthquake relief effort.

K9 Search and Rescue NI, whose life-saving work was honoured at this year’s Sunday Life’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, is on standby.

Team member Ryan Gray said the group have contacted the Moroccan government to offer its services after news of the disaster broke and are poised to go.

“The team is preparing and the offer of assistance has been made to the Moroccan government who we are waiting to hear back from,” he told Sunday Life.

A 6.8 magnitude quake rocked central areas of the country between Marrakesh and Agadir with more than 1,000 people reported to have been killed.

In terms of the numbers available to make the journey Mr Gray said it was a matter of being able to get time off work for the all-volunteer group.

“For those who are trained in it (disaster response) it’s a case of are they ready to go, are the dogs ready to go, can they time off work,” he explained.

“With it being a Saturday and not many employers in work it’s hard to get hold of them to see if they can have next week off work.”

Ryan said he and his dog Max hoped to be among those able to travel to help the emergency services in Morocco.

“I’m ready to go, I just need to get next week off work.,” he said.

“We proved ourselves in Turkey by saving lives and I hope we would be able to that in Morocco.”

He added that it could take days before they get word back from the Moroccan authorities.

“There’s a lot of assessments going on at the minute, it takes time to get those made and figure out what help they need if they need any at all. If they need dogs we will be there,” he explained.

Ryan and his colleague Kyle Murray and their dogs Max and Delta help save people from collapsed buildings in one of the deadliest seismic events in recent times with more than 59,000 killed.

Their efforts were recognised at this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards as they were awarded 999 Hero trophy.

Speaking about their work at the time, Ryan explained: “There's 22 operational members, so they're the guys and girls who go out and do the actual work, plus there's five non-operational members who take care of admin and things like that, and then there's 12 dogs.

“It's completely voluntary, and we ask for donations to cover some of the overheads, but all the volunteers, their uniform and all the courses they do, they pay for out of their own pocket.”

He also recalled their time helping in aftermath of the devastating Turkey quake which again came after they offered their assistance on news of the event.

“We got two people alive. We got a young girl the first night we were there, she later died in hospital, but the dogs indicated that she was alive and she was brought out alive.

“Then the second woman was a 42-year-old woman and that was on day 11, she was brought out alive.”