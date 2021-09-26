NI model Bernadette Hagans: I only started living when I got cancer

Miss NI finalist Bernadette on how brush with death made her re-evaluate life

Miss Northern Ireland star and trailblazing model Bernadette Hagans says the cancer which took her leg ended up setting her free.

The 25-year-old amputee won third place at the Miss NI 2021 pageant as well as picking up the special ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ gong at the glitzy Europa Hotel bash in Belfast.

She is also the focus of a new BBC documentary about her cancer journey and life as a model with a prosthetic leg.

Bernadette Hagans working with NI cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer, formerly known as Clic Sargent

Ahead of the show’s broadcast brave Bernadette told Sunday Life how being diagnosed with a rare form of joint and tendon cancer allowed her to start living life to the fullest.

She said: “I had been kinda living in a box before cancer. I didn’t really start living until I was faced with cancer, that’s when I realised life is so short and I wasn’t really making the most of it so now I just try and make the most of every single day.

“It was a lot to go through but I just felt really lucky, I was happy that it was happening to me and not someone else in my family or a friend or anything.

“I was ok with it because I feel everything happens for a reason. Also there was treatment available for me and not everyone gets that chance so I felt lucky to have the option of treatment.

“I have got to experience life with two legs and now I’m getting to experience life while using a prosthetic, I’m lucky.”

BEAUTY QUEENS: Bernadette (far left) was a finalist at Miss NI earlier this month

West Belfast woman Bernadette was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2018 and at one stage the disease had threatened to be fatal.

The social media influencer had her right leg amputated to remove the cancer but still suffers daily with phantom pain in her former limb.

She describes maddening bouts of itching as well as the specific pain from both her tumour and a biopsy operation she underwent as well as constant crushing pain.

Bernadette said: “I get the phantom pain every day still, I’ve had that from the second I woke up from my surgery pretty much.

“It’s just something I have to live with. Not everyone gets it in the same way that I do, some people have it only for a short time and others not at all but mine is every single day.

“The past few days for example it’s just felt like my foot is being crushed which is so weird because it’s not there. I still get my tumour pain and the pain from having the biopsy, it’s very surreal.

“It can depend on your activity level and changes in the weather, it’s funny because you get rid of your leg to stop the pain but you still get it.

“I can manage it though so it’s ok, there’s different ways to cope with it and I manage to do that, I just feel lucky to be alive.”

Shortly after her surgery Bernadette landed contracts with London modelling agency Zebedee Management and Primark before more recently signing to ACA Models in Belfast.

She has also modelled for luxury brand Kurt Geiger and is now considered one of Northern Ireland’s top models after her third place finish at Miss NI.

“I was so happy, I was buzzing even just to be a finalist so I was incredibly pleased to get third,” she continued.

“The main thing for me was winning the Beauty With A Purpose award and I got that so I was over the moon. It’s the main award which shows who you are as a person, what you stand for and what’s in your heart and I love that.

“I wasn’t expecting the third place finish at all so I was incredibly happy about that. It was such a lovely experience and everyone was so friendly.

“I feel like I’ve made friends for life, we all still talk now even after it’s over so I really enjoyed it.”

Bernadette’s journey with cancer and her part in this year’s Miss NI are the focus of a new BBC show, Our Lives: The Girl With The Colourful Leg, due for broadcast this week.

MENTOR: Bernadette is helping Samuel who has been through a similar illness and is learning to live as an amputee

The programme also details her work with children’s cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer, previously CLIC Sargent, and depicts her mentoring a young boy called Samuel who is going through a similar experience to her own.

She added: “I try and use what happened to me to help other people and I’ve been able to be there with Samuel throughout his whole journey.

“He’s so lovely, sweet and strong, it’s great getting to watch him get excited about his prosthetic and showing his friends and everything.

“I love being able to use my experience to help children like Samuel, I’ve given speeches at schools and had video calls with kids about cancer and prosthetics, I’m just so glad I can.

“It’s a big part of what I love doing and will continue to be, I especially love fundraising as it’s cool to try and come up with different ways to do it and so on. It’s just cool knowing you’re able to help people.”