NI Protocol legal challenges cost Westminster more than £100,000

Westminster has spent more than £100,000 defending two legal challenges to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

One of the cases was taken by TUV leader Jim Allister and others. The second was launched by preacher Clifford Peeples, who was caught with loyalist pipe bombs in the 1990s.

The total figure does not include the cost of defending appeal hearings for both cases at the Supreme Court.

The sum was revealed in an answer to a written House of Lords question by Lord Dodds, formerly North Belfast DUP MP Nigel Dodds.

Both cases involved the Northern Ireland secretary as a respondent, along with the prime minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in the Peeples case.

Replying to Lord Dodds’ question, Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine, said: “As of December 15, 2022, the government has spent £114,691 on fees associated with the legal challenges of Clifford Peeples, Jim Allister and others.

“This does not include the work done in relation to the Supreme Court process as these fees have not yet been processed.”

Mr Allister’s and Peeples’ barristers were instructed by private firms of solicitors, while the government’s counsel was instructed by the Crown Solicitor’s Office.

Former Northern Ireland attorney general John Larkin KC acted for Mr Allister, while barrister Ronan Lavery KC represented Peeples. Tony McGleenan KC acted for the government in both cases.

Jim Allister

The others involved in Mr Allister’s case were the businessman and ex-member of the European Parliament Ben Habib, former Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken, ex-DUP leader Baroness Foster, ex-Labour MP Baroness Hoey and the late Lord Trimble.

According to Mr Allister’s case, the protocol breached both the 1800 Act of Union and the Northern Ireland Act 1998 by creating a different legal status between here and Great Britain.

It was initially heard at the High Court in Belfast, which rejected the case in a judgement handed down by Mr Justice Colton in June 2021.

That ruling was appealed to the Court of Appeal, which in a judgement in March this year also dismissed the arguments but did identify a number of legal points that could be considered by the Supreme Court.

Clifford Peeples

That hearing went ahead in November and December in front of five justices, but a judgement has yet to be delivered.

Peeples’ protocol case was not his first interaction with the judicial system, having previously been jailed for possession of pipe bombs and grenades belonging to the Orange Volunteers.

He was given a 10-year sentence at Belfast Crown Court in 1999 after he was caught with the items in a car on the M1 outside Dungannon.