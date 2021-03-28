NI schoolkids should be given free surgical masks to keep Covid under control, says expert

Children should be supplied with free surgical masks to help keep Covid under control, a public health expert has said.

Professor Gabriel Scally, a member of the Independent Sage Advisory Group, said education bosses had not prepared for the return of pupils to school after Easter.

All year groups are due to return to class on April 12 for the first time since last year, although the plan is due to be reviewed this week.

Prof Scally said he believed all children over the six should be supplied with surgical face masks to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. He also criticised a lack of action by officials to carry out risk assessments of classrooms.

Prof Scally said education chiefs should also have used the most recent lockdown to identify additional premises, such as village halls, that would have given schools extra space for classes.

He also hit out at a failure to put in place ventilation.

"They've had a year to get this right, so there is no excuse that these things haven't been done," he said.

"Any situation where you have more people mixing together will result in the virus spreading. That's why it's so important that every precaution is taken.

"I believe that proper surgical face masks, not cloth face coverings, should be available for all children from the age of six. These should be supplied by the schools."

A spokeswoman from the Department of Education said: "It is the minister's preference to have all pupils in school as soon as practicably possible, but this has to be balanced against the public health position.

"The advice that the Executive has received from the medical and scientific experts is that this should be done cautiously and slowly.

"The department has provided detailed guidance to schools on Covid management which is based on the latest public health advice and is updated regularly."

The use of coverings in schools remains controversial. It is now compulsory for post-primary pupils to wear face coverings in school and at drop-off and pick-up areas unless an exemption applies.

Since last October, legislation has required all post-primary age children to wear a face covering on public transport and dedicated school transport - also subject to exemptions.

These include medical conditions that would cause the child physical or mental distress if they had to wear a mask.

It has been reported that some schools are telling parents the only circumstances in which a pupil is exempt from wearing a face covering is if they have a letter from their GP.

However, Dr Tom Black, the chair of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland Council, said GPs would not provide exemption letters.

"We have been getting requests for exemption letters from parents, but this isn't something GPs do, and given all of the work that is being undertaken at the moment, it simply wouldn't be possible," he said.

"We're also getting calls from people phoning looking for their HSC number at the moment because they think they need it when going to a vaccination centre, but they don't need that. They need photographic ID.

"We would urge patients to only contact their surgeries when necessary."