NI shoppers in rush to buy Christmas presents before two-week lockdown

Christmas shoppers have swamped stores across Northern Ireland before the looming two-week lockdown begins on Friday.

Many places saw their highest footfall since the coronavirus pandemic began on Saturday as people rushed to buy presents and festive fare before Stormont orders the shutters to come down.

In Belfast there were queues outside premises in the city centre from the early morning with almost pre-Covid numbers on the streets by lunchtime.

Other towns and cities across Northern Ireland including Londonderry, Newry, Banbridge, Lisburn, Ballymena, Enniskillen and Omagh were also reporting bumper trade.

Should the fortnight of restrictions, not seen since March, succeed in bringing case numbers down it will leave only 14 days of a return to relaxed rules until Christmas Day.

Bars and restaurants have been closed since October 16 having already endured a near four-month-long ban on opening earlier this year.

Yesterday's "astronomical" turn out met with a cautious welcome from the retail trade coupled with a reminder to wear masks and think of staff working under trying circumstances.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, told Sunday Life: "While there are fewer shopping days to Christmas than we would have liked, there are still bargains to be had and the astronomical rise in footfall shows that shoppers still want to make Christmas as special as possible with gifts for their loved ones.

"But in all of the enthusiasm there has never been a more important time for everyone to follow the regulations. Shoppers must wear a face covering, please keep your distance and wash your hands and your trolley where possible.

"Be kind to each other and be kind to our staff who are doing an amazing job in difficult circumstances. And leave extra time for your shopping, you'll feel less pressured and it will help us all cope with this upturn in footfall.

"Try shopping at less busy times too, like earlier or later in the day, to help with social distancing. Working together we can make sure this is a better and safer experience for everyone." He added: "And thanks to the vast majority of shoppers who are following the rules. The retail industry really does appreciate it."

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, had urged people to be cautious and not to stay in shops too long.

Yesterday also saw the Department of Health announce 357 new positive Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, a significant drop from recent weeks which saw 1,031 recorded in one day just over a month ago on October 17.

It also announced 10 further deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to 923.

Of those, 573 deaths were in the age group 80 and over with the next highest being among those aged 60 to 79 with 307 deaths.

Only one death has been recorded in the 0 to 19 age group, 2 in the 20 to 39 bracket and 39 among those aged between 40 and 59.

There are currently 429 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital with 41 in intensive care and 143 active virus outbreaks in care homes.

According to the figures there are 82 unoccupied beds out of a total available of 2,939 with 2,282 taken up by non-Covid patients.