NI skateboarding and BMX park fighting for its survival

Bangor’s Thunder Park, Ireland’s only elite training facility for urban sports, will close for good unless a corporate sponsor, benefactor or suitable charity can be found to help secure its future, it has been warned.

The dismantlement of the BMX biking, skateboarding and roller-skating park is under way at its current base at Eddie Irvine Sports following failure to agree a new contract after the old one came to an end.

It will leave Ryan Henderson, Ireland’s only freestyle BMX Olympic hopeful, nowhere to train and kids across Co Down disappointed when the facility closes its doors for the last time.

Thunder Park founder Matthew Gillespie

Founder Matthew Gillespie said: “Nothing short of a miracle is needed to rescue the park, which does a lot of good for young people, youth and adults in the local area.

“It’s more than a sports park. We promote active lifestyles, good mental health and improved self-esteem. We’ve delivered programmes for The Prince’s Trust.

“Over the course of its five-year lease, the centre has attracted around 30,000 unique visitors.

“I am determined to do everything I can to save Thunder Park from closure and am proactively seeking assistance to keep it open.

“Somewhere in the region of £75,000 is needed to help us relocate to another facility. I am appealing to a corporate sponsor who values the benefits we bring to our local community and the urban sports industry.

“Our aim is to re-open the facility as a social enterprise and gain charitable status to help us continue to provide the sports and activities we champion and offer.

“Covid and lockdown badly impacted on indoor sports and leisure.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to recover from the downturn in business over the course of the last few years.

“It will be devastating to us and our customers if this resource, which serves the whole island of Ireland, is lost.

“Our best chance of getting Thunder Park up and running again would be through corporate sponsorship, a large public organisation or a charity aligned to youth work.

“Our ideal partner would be someone who likes what we do and understands the benefits of what we are offering young people and views it as something they want to support.

“To take it apart and move it to another building is a disassemble, redesign and reassemble job, and I can imagine that’s going to cost in the region of £75,000. That’s before a new building.

“Our gratitude goes to anyone who will consider this appeal.”

*Any potential sponsors can contact Matthew on 07490 154601.