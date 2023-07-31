NI student ready to storm country music scene after winning top award

Cara and her dad at the awards

A student is ready to take the country music world by storm after clinching one of the industry’s leading awards.

Cara McGillion, from Killyclogher in Co Tyrone was blown away to be named young entertainer of the year at the prestigious Keltic Country Music Awards in Bundoran last month.

The 21-year-old drama student was humbled to be asked to perform and had no idea she would be among the stars of the show.

She said: “I was even shocked to be invited to perform. I was not expecting an award at all. I was buzzing just to be on the stage.

“When I finished singing and was leaving, Seamus J, the MC, told me to come back. Then my daddy came out holding a box and started to say how proud he was of me.

“I still had no idea what was happening until I turned around and saw ‘young entertainer of the year’ up on the screen.

“I bawled my eyes out. My daddy gave me a big hug. I had no idea it was coming.”

However, it was also a bittersweet moment for the singer, with mum Donna-Marie missing her daughter’s big moment because of heart tests.

Cara said: “Mum and me are like two peas in a pod. She was sick in hospital with a heart scare, but thankfully she is okay now.

“My mum and dad are my biggest cheerleaders and have sacrificed so much to help make my dreams come true. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”

Cara and granda Patrick at his 70th birthday party

Cara started to perform aged 15. She launched her first album, This is Me, last November and is now a regular on the festival circuit.

After she graduates, the Ulster University student wants to become a professional singer-songwriter.

Cara at the Keltic Country Music Awards

She is indebted to her late grandfather, Pat McGillion, for fostering her love of music.

“My granda passed away two years ago and he was really into his country music,” said Cara.

“When you went into his house, all you would hear would be Big Tom, Philomena Begley or Susan McCann playing in the background.

“He encouraged me to sing and enter competitions. I remember my first gig, at the Steam Rally in Shane’s Castle in Antrim two years ago, was so bittersweet.

“My granda had a ticket to go, but he died the day before. He passed away suddenly, but I know he would have been proud as punch.

Cara and her dad at the awards

“I was only performing to a small crowd, but I got such a buzz and such a feeling on that stage. After that, I started to write songs.”

Her debut album, which was written in lockdown, was well received by radio stations.

Her writing is inspired by the likes of Philomena Begley, Susan McCann and Dolly Parton.

As well as releasing a new single, I Saw the Light, before the end of the summer, Cara will be performing at the Killybegs and Mary of Dungloe arts festivals.

Cara with mum Donna-Marie and dad Garry

She said: “The award has created so much interest and really got my name out there and recognised in the industry. It’s just been amazing.

“I would love to thank everyone who listens to my music and who has supported me, including my local pubs and places I have gigged in and around Omagh, especially the Cedar Country House because they have given me so many opportunities.

“I would love to be full-time at my music like Lisa McHugh and Nathan Carter.

“I also have a passion for teaching drama to young kids, so hopefully I can do both.

“I’m really excited to see what’s to come.”