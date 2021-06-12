NI students dubbed ‘the diabetic duo’ out to smash stigma around disease

Pals become poster girls for condition after clips showing the strangest places they’ve taken insulin go viral

Two university students who use social media to tackle stigma around diabetes have told how they find it empowering as they prepare to step up their campaign.

Best friends and Type 1 diabetics Ellen Watson and Beth McDaniel, dubbed ‘the diabetic duo’, went viral on the video sharing platform TikTok in 2020 with their candid clips about the condition.

They have since gained over 25,000 followers on social media and have become poster girls for raising awareness about diabetes.

Ahead of Diabetes Week which begins tomorrow, the Ulster University students, both 21, also revealed some of the more unusual places they’ve had to inject insulin.

Beth said: “We’ve built up so many funny diabetic stories over the years from having to inject in slightly inappropriate places and we really want to share the funny side of it.

“We did a video about it last year and it was funny and relatable because you never know where you’re going to have to inject and you have to be flexible. You have to be able to do it on the go because you live with it every day, for example when we’re at uni or when we’re both at cheerleading practice.

“We’ve both had to inject everywhere, from the top of the Eiffel Tower to Disneyland, nightclubs, festival portaloos... literally everywhere.

“I think it looks even more strange when we’re doing it together. Maybe it would be less unusual if it was one person, but because there’s two of us we can be putting make-up on together and injecting at the same time, so you get some funny looks.

“Not long ago, we were both sitting beside each other at a lecture and I had a hypo (low blood sugar).

“Ellen told me not to worry because she had a can of Coke. Next thing, she had a hypo, so then we’re sitting there fighting over this can of Coke and causing a commotion. Everyone else wondered what was going on. It’s like double trouble at times.”

The Banbridge ladies, both marketing students, were filmed for BBC’s The One Show last year and spoke about organising a viewing party for their appearance and squealing with delight at seeing themselves on TV.

Ellen said: “We were lucky to get the opportunity to work with them. They came over and filmed 48 hours of our lives. The crew were lovely, but it was surreal being followed about in your hometown with a load of cameras and microphones, but it was really good fun.

“Our families got to be involved, as well as other young diabetics from our town, which was great.

“Beth and I had a wee bit of a viewing party when it came out.

“We went round to her house and were all screaming whenever we saw ourselves on the TV. It was a laugh.

“We got loads of content, but due to social distancing restrictions, we could only have about a minute of it on TV, which was sad as we’d love to have seen the whole thing. Even still, it was such a great opportunity and we’re hoping now that restrictions are easing maybe we can get more openings like that.

“We say yes to everything. We never say no to an opportunity because you never know what doors it will open.”

The pair, who are both entering their final year of university, were speaking to Sunday Life ahead of this year’s Diabetes Week.

The duo said they would be using their platform to promote this year’s campaign on behalf of Diabetes UK.

They also spoke of their joy at being able to help other people living with the condition.

Beth said: “It’s so empowering to be involved in raising awareness in this way. We’re going to make so many TikTok videos. We also have a joint Instagram account which we love to use. It’s very interactive and we’re looking forward to utilising that.

“The theme is stories, and we’ll obviously be telling our own story about how we became the diabetic duo because it’s a great story — a diabetic’s best friend becomes diabetic and they end up doing all this social media activity.

“It’s so great to be able to have a platform to help out. This is what it’s all about. Everyone has unique stories and we want to use the campaign to amplify that and enable others to share their stories.

“It’s amazing to be able to help others in such a positive way because this is such an important topic. There is an online community of diabetics and it’s so nice to be able to connect with everyone.

“I have had diabetes for 14 years now. When I was growing up, there was nobody to look up to for inspiration really. The two diabetics I was aware of were Theresa May and Nick Jonas.

“As brilliant as they are, they won’t be answering your Instagram messages and there was nobody really like me to take inspiration from, so it’s great to be able to provide that.

“We get so many messages from girls saying we have helped them to feel comfortable wearing their glucose monitors in public or telling people they have the condition.

“People tell us we have made it look like fun and something you can live with, which is amazing.

“We want to show people you can still live an amazing life, go to uni, get a job, drive a car, go to a nightclub, do all those things everyone else can do.”