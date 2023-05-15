NI surfing champion bringing new wave of women into sport

Tyrone medicine student blazing trail in male-dominated world

A Tyrone student is competing at the World Surfing Games later this month as the number of women in the sport soars.

If she’s not too busy studying for her medicine degree at Queen’s University Belfast, Maia Monaghan heads for the coast every weekend.

The 23-year-old, a member of Co Donegal’s Rossnowlagh Surf Club, said there was no better form of stress relief.

She added: “It’s hard to explain. You feel light and happy. There are no worries.

“You forget about anything else that’s going on, any stresses happening, anything other than what’s happening when you’re out on the water.

“It’s a nice way to focus on yourself. It’s like you’re in the flow when you catch a good wave and get a few good turns.

“I’m proud to be a female surfer. Being a woman in the sport is very important because I like to give that representation.

“If you’re the only person in the sport, or the first person to get to that level, you don’t know what’s possible because you haven’t seen it.

“If you’re an eight-year-old girl thinking, ‘I want to do that’, and you can see the opportunities that somebody older than you has had, that’s a massive thing.”

Maia, who started surfing aged three, is representing Ireland in the World Surfing Games in El Salvador at the end of this month. It will be her second time competing in the championships.

Last year she won a title in the women’s category to become Ireland’s national surf champion.

The island is leading the way when it comes to encouraging more women than ever onto their boards.

Twenty years ago, the breakdown for Irish Surfing membership was 18 per cent female and 82 per cent male. Now it is 40 per cent female and 60 per cent male.

That is impressive when you learn that, globally, just 19 per cent of the 25 million people in community are women.

Instantly recognisable on the sea with her bright pink surfboard, Maia is one of the women helping lead the change by mentoring younger girls as part of the International Surfing Association’s Junior Girls Mentor Group.

Along with her friend and co-competitor Una Britton (22), who will also be heading for El Salvador, the pair run Rossi Rippers, a junior girls’ surf crew based in Rossnowlagh.

The idea is to keep girls engaged with surfing through their teens, when 50 per cent stop engaging with the sport.

Maia said representation was vital in encouraging engagement.

She added: “At 15 or 16, most of the time, Una and I would have been the only girls in the water, but any older girls there were, I looked up to them.

“I remember once, when I started doing competitions, my board was getting repaired and one of the older girls loaned me her board for the contest.”

When Maia and Una entered junior championships, they were often the only girls in the team.

It was only last year that the Irish junior side attended the European Championships with equal numbers of boys and girls for the first time

While both mentors would love to see more girls compete — and are pleased there are finally more age categories for them — gaining silverware is not their main motivation.

“When we take those groups, there’s never an element of, ‘You’re going to become the next (big) Irish surfer’,” Maia told today’s Sunday Independent.

“It’s more just about allowing girls a pathway to get into the sport, to learn how nice it is as a hobby and how beneficial it can be.

“I’m a big person for (the idea that) sport is for life. You don’t always have to compete. What is important to me is to show how much enjoyment surfing can bring to your life.

“Surfing is a massive part of my life. It’s my way of dealing with stress. (It’s) my social circle. I can’t imagine a life without it. Even if there were no competitions, I’d still be surfing.”