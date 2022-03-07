NI travel journalist’s tears for Ukraine

Fears of major Russian onslaught in key port city

Ukrainian soldiers in the Chernivtsi region carry the body of a colleague killed to his funeral. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

FORMER senior travel journalist Brian Ogle has told of his tears for Odessa as Russian forces bear down on the strategically important Ukrainian port city.

Brian Ogle, ex-editor of NI Travel News, has visited Ukraine numerous times in his career and spoke of his fear as Russian warships gather in the Black Sea and Putin’s land forces creep westward toward Odessa.

A popular international tourist destination the city is home to a large Jewish community and a vibrant social scene but now nervously awaits the expected onslaught.

Mr Ogle told Sunday Life: “There are 30 Russian ships bristling with guided missiles, tanks and death dealing military logistics lying ominously off the coast of the city.

“Named Hero City of the Soviet Union because of its resistance to the Nazis in WWII we now see an army under orders from another Fascist dictator, Vladimir Putin, about unleash hell on Ukraine's Black Sea Beauty.

“I have shed tears and said a prayer or two for Odessa as I think of the people I met.

Brian Ogle has visited Ukraine on several occasions.

“I hope against hope that the city and its people will not suffer the fate of Kharkiv or indeed as is likely to befall Kiev but I fear the worst as it faces the biggest evil since Adolf Hitler.

“Putin is about to attack from the sea and land meaning a beautiful city and its 1.5 million people could end up devastated like Kharkiv and Kherson.

“After Kyiv, Odessa is the place Putin wants due to its status as Hero City of the Soviet Union and he’s so deluded he thinks they will welcome the invaders with open arms. The opposite will be the case.

“I know so many people there, all Russian speakers, not wanting to be liberated under any circumstances by Putin. Good luck Odessa and everyone, I hope to see you again.”

Reports yesterday suggested Russia was gaining ground in southern Ukraine sparking concerns about a move to attack Odessa.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said naval ships were moving through the Black Sea in the direction of the port.

US officials also raised concerns about a land and sea assault on Ukraine's third largest city, saying it could take place imminently.

People in Odessa, a city of over a million on the Ukraine's southern coast, were filmed building sandbag fortifications along a beach last week in anticipation of a possible attack.

There have been reports a previous attempts to launch an assault was aborted due to bad weather.