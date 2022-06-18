NI volunteer: ‘It’s my privilege to be able to help the helpless in Ukraine’

Big-hearted Groomsport man Walter Hope’s been involved in relief ops after bombings, floods, hurricanes and terrorist attacks, but humanitarian effort in war-zone has been one of his most challenging to date

Walter has been to war-zones all over the world

Groomsport man Walter Hope has been living up to his name by helping to bring comfort and vital aid to people in war-ravaged Ukraine on his 14th mercy mission across the world.

Big-hearted Walter has been involved in relief operations after bombings, floods, hurricanes and terrorist attacks but the Ukraine humanitarian effort has been one of his most challenging to date.

“It’s been hard to get my head around it. You see things you don’t want to see but we just keep doing the best we can. We’ve been saving lives and making a difference,” says the father-of-two, who plays down any notion that he’s a hero.

“I just feel privileged to assist people in their hours of need,” he insists, adding that he answered the call to go to Ukraine several weeks after the Russians invaded the country.

Walter Hope at home

Walter, a former joiner and latterly a quantity surveyor, has been putting his skills to good use for 20 years as a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse (SP) which is an evangelical Christian aid organisation committed to providing aid to people in physical need as a key part of its missionary outreach to more than 100 countries.

“Ours was a very basic medical facility and pharmacy to help people who were arriving through the southern humanitarian corridor with nothing from besieged towns in the Donbas region, Mariupol and Odessa.

“And there was also food coming in from the World Food Programme, that we were distributing, and some from Northern Ireland.”

Walter has been to war-zones all over the world

For some of the terrified Ukrainians, concerns about the fate of their loved ones was such that they wrote their children’s names and family details on their backs in case they would be separated from them.

“Luckily we didn’t come under attack,” says Walter. “But a lot of refugees who were coming through that south-west humanitarian corridor had awful stories.

“And what’s also striking dealing with the refugees was that there were very few men with them.

“The young and able-bodied men had remained to fight the Russians. And the reality is that many of refugees that we were seeing have been unable to get any news about their loved ones on the front line. “

Walter says the Russian losses have also been enormous. “I was told that there are train loads of bodies of Russian soldiers on the border because their commanders don’t want to take them home so that they can hide the truth from their own people.”

Walter says SP volunteers have also been active across the Ukrainian border in Poland, Romania and Moldova to link up with refugees to direct them to churches and other sanctuaries like sports halls or community centres.

But Walter has revealed a hidden danger lurking on the frontiers.

He says: “It was discovered that some women and children coming off trains were being pointed in the direction of a luxury coach which it turned out was going to take them to an unknown destination to be trafficked, but this time it was thwarted.

“You can only assume that some refugees weren’t so fortunate. “

Walter, who’s originally from the north-east of England, is clearly proud to be part of Samaritan’s Purse whose president is Franklin Graham, son of American evangelist Billy Graham.

Its name is derived from the New Testament parable of the Good Samaritan, though there are no links to the counselling service here.

Walter has been associated with SP ever since his Ulster-born wife Anne became involved through their church in Bangor, as part of Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child that has delivered more than 100 million shoeboxes packed with toys, hats and gloves to children around the world.

Walter dancing with an elderly lady on his travels

After joining SP himself, one of Walter’s first overseas missions was to Mozambique to help build accommodation after floods and to develop food programmes. He was there three years in a row and was a founder member of the organisation’s UK Office Disaster Assistance Response Team.

Trips to Swaziland followed and in 2010, Walter was in Haiti for a month after a cholera outbreak, constructing and running a clinic in the wake of a devastating earthquake in the country.

“They were desperate times. I remember seeing a young man of 28 dying after collapsing at the camp at my feet. He was the same age as my son and I thought, ‘There but for the grace of God.’

“But there were moments that made it all worthwhile like a young girl who was terribly ill but three days after doctors treated her, she was running across the fields with one of the balloons I took.”

Coming face-to-face with the aftermath of tragedies and terror has had a profound impact on Walter, particularly in 2017 when he was in Iraq to help civilians in the aftermath of Isis attacks in Mosel.

“I predominately do logistics and was asked to go as base manager for the camp that was already set up. Roles in situations like that can be to dispose of body parts after surgeons amputated the limbs of injured people.”

There has been controversy in the past over SP’s Christian ethos and values which are promoted in tandem with their humanitarian efforts — but for Walter the evangelism is important too.

Walter preparing for the trip to Ukraine

“We have pastors from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association who will go out with us. But there was a big kick-up in New York when SP set up Covid clinics in Central Park and there were claims that as a Christian organisation the volunteers were treating only Christians. Which was nonsense.

“On one occasion, I recall a Canadian doctor who had been in Iraq was asked on his return home if he had only helped Christians but he pointed out that that wasn’t right as it was a Muslim country and everyone was treated just the same. Isis fighters who had been captured were helped.”

Walter (below) says SP doesn’t make any secret of the importance it places on its spreading of the gospel, adding: “The mission statement is that the organisation helps the critical needs of victims of war, poverty, famine, disease, persecution and natural disasters while sharing the good news.

“But it’s not a stipulation that you have to read one of our leaflets before we treat you. If Russians in Ukraine needed our help they would get it too.”