NI ‘warzone' prepared me for protecting Diana, says ex-bodyguard

Ex-bodyguard to princess and boyfriend Dodi reflects on ‘incredibly dangerous’ tour of duty

A bodyguard for Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed has said the skills he learned as a soldier in Northern Ireland equipped him for the job.

Lee Sansum was hired by billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed to mind his son and his famous lover, who would tragically die in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

He was off-duty that day, having been looking after the couple the week before when they were on holiday in St Tropez.

Mr Sansum said that when he was in the Army, he arrived in Northern Ireland in late 1989 and joined a small, “under-the-radar unit” in the Royal Military Police corps, describing it as “a massive culture shock”.

Army on streets in Northern Ireland

He added: “The place felt just like a warzone, which it was in every way, except officially.

“Northern Ireland was incredibly dangerous, especially if you accidentally went into the wrong area, which could prove fatal.”

He lived in Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, which at that time had been kitted out with an area nicknamed ‘the Strip’ so that squaddies could let their hair down in their free time.

He said: “This was a row of a dozen Portakabins all done up like bars and nightclubs, so people could go out on the lash safely without leaving the barracks.

“It was wild, like something out of a Vietnam war film. One of the bars used to play We Gotta Get Out of This Place, by The Animals, on an hourly basis and followed it with all of the Vietnam-era songs.

“You could have imagined you were in Saigon, and the atmosphere was heightened by the place being almost in darkness.”

Lee Sansum

One of Mr Sansum’s roles was to bring in “A&Ds — absentees and deserters”. In his new book The Bodyguard he told how they had a tip-off that two AWOL soldiers were planning to attend a wedding off the Shankill Road after one of them met and fell in love with a woman they met on patrol.

Mr Sansum said: “They didn’t seem to understand how dangerous that was for them. It was massively high-risk.”

He said they swooped on the bride’s house on the evening of the big day, with up to 60 soldiers and RUC men involved in the operation. They were met by guests having a pre-wedding party who turned “vocal and obstructive”.

Mr Sansum continued: “I pulled my Browning [pistol] and told them, ‘He is coming with us and if any of you f*****s try to stop us, you are getting this.’

“At the sight of my pistol, they all sat down pretty quick. It was a bit brutal, but we had to do it to get this idiot out.”

The former soldier also told of a later incident in the same part of Belfast — when he had a mishap with his weapon.

He admitted: “I had just dropped a loaded pistol, with 13 rounds of ammunition and considerable stopping power, and I could not let it fall into the wrong hands.

“Losing your weapon is a serious no-no. Losing it in Northern Ireland, right next to the Shankill during the Troubles, was even worse.”

He said it was a “massive relief” when he managed to dart back through traffic to retrieve the weapon, adding: “I’m just glad I didn’t inadvertently donate my gun to a terrorist.”

Mr Sansum said his exploits in Northern Ireland stood him in good stead for his later career when he would work as a minder for the Al-Fayed family.

He added: “I look back on it as a massive training ground for me and ideal preparation for my future career as a bodyguard.

“I threw myself into my work, day in, day out, for two years, in a constant state of alertness, which really equipped me for working in close protection later.

“That Northern Ireland awareness level will never leave me.”

The Bodyguard by Lee Sansum is on sale now