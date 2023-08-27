NI woman accused of £220k swindle at children’s nursery

45-year-old from Portadown sent for trial on three fraud charges

This is the alleged fraudster charged with swindling over £220,000 from a children’s nursery.

Lisa Marie McGuckin (45) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday morning, where her case was sent for trial at the Crown Court later this year.

As she left the courthouse a sheepish McGuckin refused to answer questions from our reporter and hurried to her car.

Her lawyer, Owen Beattie of Owen Beattie & Co Solicitors, issued a statement on her behalf saying: “As these proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment at this time out of respect for the court process.”

The Armagh woman has been ordered to stand trial accused of abusing positions of trust with three different employers to defraud them of more than £222,779.

Cots and Tots in Portadown

​Standing in the dock on Friday, McGuckin was charged with three offences of committing fraud by abuse of position between September 2011 and July 2019.

The indictment says McGuckin, from Rose Cottages in Portadown, defrauded £220,861 from her employers at Cots and Tots Ltd on Park Road in her home town by transferring the cash out of their account.

She’s also accused of swindling the Drumcree Community Trust by transferring £1,918 from their account to hers.

Finally, the third charge says she abused her position at Orchard Services Ltd, a childcare firm, by sending a memorandum to Companies House naming herself as a director of the company when she was not, intending to make a gain for herself.

McGuckin has since been removed from the position of director on the Companies House record. None of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court, and during a brief preliminary hearing a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer, which was conceded by defence solicitor Mr Beattie.

Returning the case to Craigavon Court Court for trial and scheduling the arraignment to be heard on October, District Judge Bernie Kelly freed McGuckin on her own bail of £500 with conditions not to contact any witnesses.